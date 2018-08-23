Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at Tarporley High School have had an ‘exceptional’ year for GCSE results.

In the first year of the new GCSE qualifications, the school saw nearly 20% of the cohort achieve the very highest of grades (Grade 8 and Grade 9) which is equivalent to grade A* and A** respectively.

Across all grades, a third achieved were at grade 7 or higher (equivalent to an A grade) and more than 80% were above the new grade 4 benchmark (equivalent to a grade C.)

Headteacher Jason Lowe said: “My congratulations go out to all our students who have shown such exceptional commitment to their studies.

“They have been an outstanding year group who have made many valuable contributions to the school. I wish them all the best for the future and look forward to welcoming many of them into our sixth form.

“I would like to thank the families of our students for all the support they have given over the last five years. My thanks also go to our passionate and dedicated staff who have worked extremely hard to enable all of our students to achieve.”

Special mention goes to:

Katy Adkins (9 grade 9s and 2 grade 8s)

Jake Bailey-Saltmarsh (3 grade 9s, 1 Distinction*, 1 A*, 1 grade 8, 5 grade 7s and 1 grade C)

Daniel Bilsborrow (4 grade 9s, 2A*s, 3 grade 8s and 1 grade 7)

Catrin Blockley (1 grade 9, 4 grade 8s, 4 grade 7s and 1 grade 6)

Jasmin Carr (4 grade 8s, 1 grade A, 2 grade 7s and 1 grade 6)

Ella Casson (2 grade 9s, 1A*, 4 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s)

Amelia Crofts (6 grade 9s, 1A*, 2 grade 8s, 1 grade 7 and 1 grade 6)

Harry Davies (2 grade 9s, 1 A*, 4 grade 8s, 1 grade 7 and 1 grade 5)

Rose Diggle (4 grade 8s, 1 A*, 3 grade 7s and 1 grade 6)

Grace Dobson (5 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 1 grade A, 1 grade 7, 2 grade 6s and 1 grade 5)

Olivia Franks (3 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, 1 grade 6 and 2 grade 5s)

Abi Goodier (9 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 1 grade 6)

Michael Hallsted (2 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, 1 grade A, 2 grade 7s and 1 grade 6)

Harry Kift (5 grade 9s, 1A*, 2 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s)

Tara Moseley (1 grade 9, 4 grade 8s, 4 grade 7s and 1 grade A)

Ella Nixon-Brummitt (4 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s, 2 grade 6s)

Emily Pape (9 grade 9s, 2 A*s and 2 grade As)

Hannah Wheelan (2 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, 1 grade A and 2 grade 7s),

Ryan Wheeler (4 grade 9s, 1A*, 2 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s)

Laura Youngs (3 grade 9s, 3A*s, 4 grade 8s and 1 grade 7)

