Students from Christleton High School are celebrating after receiving another set of excellent GCSE results.

An impressive 83% of Year 11 students achieved 9-4 grades in English and 78% in mathematics, with 75% of the year group achieving five or more standard passes.

Sheila Lister, assistant headteacher, said: “Given the curriculum changes and the grade system moving from letters (A*-G) to numerical grades (9-1) many of our students and parents were naturally concerned.

“Throughout the last two years, we have increasingly focussed on identifying and meeting specific individual needs. I firmly believe that this approach has borne real success in their achievements which will bode well for the next stage in their education, work or apprenticeships.

“Naturally, we wish all of our students every success in their future studies and careers, following on from our successful Year 12 Taster Day at the end of last term.”

Twenty-one students achieved five or more top grades (9-8), with 10 students achieving seven or more.

These include Charlotte McConnell, who gained 10 top grades including eight grade 9s; Jude Jones and Leah Parry who both notably achieved the majority of their results at grade 9, and Lucy Peterson who got four 9 grades, 3 8s, a 7 and an A.

Headteacher Damian Stenhouse said: “Once again, I am incredibly proud of our students’ success and on behalf of the staff and governors at Christleton High School, I would like to congratulate them. These continue to be particularly challenging times for young people and it is inspiring to see how committed and hardworking they are."

The school looks forward to welcoming not only the substantial number of Year 11 students who will be returning to sixth form next month, but also those who will be joining from other schools.