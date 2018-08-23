Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hammond is delighted to report an excellent year for GCSE results, with an overall 100% Pass rate, 85% at Grades 9-4, with 85% achieving Grade 4 plus in Maths and 94% gaining Grade 4 plus in English.

Some individual students achieved outstanding results:

Dance student Keira Forster-Brown achieved 6 GCSEs at the new Grade 9, 1 level 8 and 2 level 7s whilst both Olivia Hollreiser and Ellen Faulkner gained 2 at Grade 9, with Ellen also gaining 5 at Grade 8, 2 at grade 7 and 1 at grade 6 and Olivia achieving 2 Level 8s, 2 level 7s and 3 level 6s.Grace Meaden gained 3 Level 9s, 3 Level 8s,2 Level 7s and 1 Level 6. Jake Tang achieved 5 GCSEs at level 9 and 4 at level 8.

Music student Megan Basford is not only celebrating a Grade 9 result in music, but a composition she used in her exam, ‘Train Song’ has been released and went straight in to the new UK iTunes Country Chart at number three and also in the top 40 overall iTunes UK Country Chart. Singer-Songwriter Megan performs and records as Megan Louise.

Principal Maggie Evans acknowledged the hard work of staff and students to achieve success.

She said: “Performance, both on the stage and in the classroom, is The Hammond’s great strength, and these excellent results reflect the continuation of that strength.

“Many of the students will be staying with us to join one of our post-16 courses in dance, musical theatre or drama but we wish each of our Year 11 students, whatever their next steps, a happy and successful future career.”