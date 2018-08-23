Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

St David’s High School in Saltney is delighted with its students who achieved examination results that set them up for a bright future.

The school is particularly pleased with the number of students who achieved top grades across a range of subjects with particular success in history, geography, English literature, chemistry, French, music, media studies and art.

Headteacher Craig Burns said: “I am proud of our Year 11 students who worked hard to ensure they achieved the grades they need to go on to further education, work or an apprenticeship. They deserve their success.

“More importantly, our students leave the school as rounded, caring and kind individuals who are ready to make a difference to the world around them. I wish them every success for the future.”

St David’s recently received a positive report from Estyn inspectors who said that the school is making ‘good progress’ with care, guidance and support being a particular strength.

The school is looking forward to opening its new student support centre in September, which will provide further support for young people at the school.