Students at The King’s School in Chester are celebrating after 18% of their GCSE grades were at the top grade 9, compared to 4.3% nationally.

Grade 9 has been designed to recognise individuals who have performed at the very top of the A* grade category.

Students did extremely well across the board, achieving the equivalent of 92% A*-B grades.

More than a quarter of grades in mathematics were at the new level 9 and success in other subjects includes:

• 81% A*/A across biology, physics and chemistry

• 25% grade 9 in French, drama and religious studies

• Over 63% of grades were awarded A* in chemistry and history

• 95% level 9-7 (A*/A) grades in art and design

43% of all grades were at 9-8 (A*) and King’s girls put in a fantastic performance with 25.4% of their new GCSEs graded 9 and 55% 9-7 grade (A*/A).

This includes Mia Hard Af Segerstad-Smith and Alchemy Lucas who are two of only 732 students in the UK to achieve seven grade 9s in the new GCSEs.

Mia achieved seven grade 9s and four A*s and Alchemy celebrates seven grade 9s and 3 A*.

Other individual successes include: Martha Mulliner with five grade 9s, five A*/8 and one A grade. Ellie Saunders achieved four grade 9s and six A*/ 8s and Elinor Sharples with four 9s and five A*/ 8 grades.

Jonathan Carty gained three grade 9s, seven A*/8 grades and one grade 7. Maya Adiyaman achieved four grade 9s, six A*/8 and one B grade.

Headmaster George Hartley said: “I am absolutely delighted for each and every student who has worked hard to achieve their very best results. It is interesting to see that our students have generally performed better in the new ‘harder’ GCSEs than the international GCSEs and we are naturally delighted that so many have achieved the new ‘super A*’ 9 grade.

“I am also pleased that students have achieved excellent results throughout the year group with 92% of grades equivalent to A*-B. These fantastic results will set the students up really well for their busy, productive and successful sixth form careers here at King’s.

“I should also like to thank the outstanding staff at King’s for their superb guidance and encouragement of these students over the last two years and also all our parents for their excellent support from home.”