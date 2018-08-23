Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Helsby High School students have risen to the challenge of the new GCSE exams and achieved excellent results again this year.

Provisional analysis indicates that:

73% of students have achieved at least 5 GCSE standard pass grades (4 to 9) including both English and maths

Almost a quarter of students made exceptional progress compared to national expectations and achieved an average of at least one grade higher in all of their subjects

79 students have achieved at least one of the highest grades (9, 8 or A*), with 30 students achieving at least one grade 9

99.5% of students have achieved GCSE grades in at least five subjects.

Headteacher John Dowler praised students for their commitment and determination, and thanked staff and parents for their unwavering support and encouragement.

He said: “I am delighted to see that so many of our young people have made excellent progress across their subjects during their time at Helsby High School. This year’s results are particularly impressive as they were achieved against the backdrop of significant national change.

“We are delighted that so many of our students have secured excellent grades and achieved beyond expectations. This has been a result of the students’ hard work as well as the dedication of staff and support from home.”