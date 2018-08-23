Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Year 11 students at Ellesmere Port’s University Church of England Academy are celebrating their results with 75% securing five or more passes at GCSE within a range of subjects.

Among the many successes were:

Riley Horan who achieved six grade 7 and 8 grades and grade 9 in English Language.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Milli Starkey who gained six grade 7 and 8 grades with grade 8s in biology, English Literature and mathematics.

Julia Damien-Lenard, who collected five grade 7 and 8 grades with grade 8s in combined science and Spanish.

Maria Podaru who achieved five grade 7s and Agne Mazailova who gained four grade 7 and 8 grades with a grade 8 in art and design.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Principal Iain Robinson said: “I would like thank our students, staff and parents/carers who have worked together collaboratively to achieve this summer’s GCSE examination results.

“Many of our students have worked exceptionally hard to gain results that they should be very proud of. I send our year 11 students warm congratulations as they embark on the next stage of their lives.”

The academy said it wished all its students ‘every success as they move on to higher or further education, apprenticeships and employment’.