Ellesmere Port Catholic High School has congratulated its GCSE students on a set of excellent results.

The school says the outcomes mark ‘yet another year of excellent academic and personal achievements for students at the school’.

Caroline Vile, head teacher, commented: “These are a great set of results that reflect just how far the school has come.

“Our students have worked so hard to achieve these outcomes and they have had the support of a dedicated and incredibly talented team of teachers and support staff. We are so proud of all involved.”

Some of this year’s successes include Hannah Ditchfield, Caine Parry, Nathan Cross, Ciara McCafferty, Robyn Jarvis and Ivan Balaba all with at least 10 passes each including the ‘prestigious’ grade 9s and grade 8s.

They will join other students returning to the school’s successful sixth form.

Other successful students who are moving on to apprenticeships, employment and other post 16 study include Asia Earlam, Charlie Roberts, Harrison Cooper and Chenise Edwards.

The school added: “The results reflect the hard work and effort put in by both staff and students and we want to congratulate all of our students for their successes and wish them well for the future.”

A parent commented: “It has been a great experience for my son to attend EPCHS for the past few years as the school has helped him from his very first day.

“I am very grateful to all the staff for supporting him and always going the extra mile. His results are amazing and he is very excited about joining the sixth form and continuing his education.”