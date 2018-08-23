Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teachers called it 'the most gruelling examination season ever' but students from Chester Catholic High School came out on top, achieving GCSE results to be proud of.

Standards in English and maths are even higher than last year, with these two subjects the first to adopt the new 9-1 grades.

Head of year Dylan Green was the first to congratulate the students on their achievements.

"We are really proud of this year group. Despite the changes, the new specifications, the lack of past papers, and a relentless exam season, they have come through it all with credit. Whether they are heading for sixth form, apprenticeships or college courses I wish them all the best for the future."

Top achievers this year include Mac Alexander, with eight 7-9 grades (the equivalent of eight A or A* grades under the old system), including a 9 in his physics GCSE; Emma Bissell who has six 9 grades along with two 8s and a 7; Matthew Brayne (eight 7-9 grades); Sarah Dodd (four 9s and four 8s); and Anastasia Doran (four 9s and five 8s).

Nadim Haque got four 8s and four 7s; Elie Jones got five 8s and two 7s; Alice Nixon achieved four 9s, three 8s and two 7s, while Thomas Preece got one 9, two 8s and three 7s.

Sophie Tobin got one 9, one 8 and four 7s and talented linguist Jenni Allman was rewarded with a 9 grade in Spanish and an 8 in French.

Headteacher John Murray said: "‘The new grading system will take everyone time to get used to. The old A and A* grades have been divided into 7, 8 and 9 now.

"It means that the 9 is effectively a double starred A. I’m delighted to see so many students achieved this. Across the whole year group we have seen what can be achieved through hard work and support from great teachers.’

Jane Johnson, chair of governors, added: "I am proud of these young people and the staff who have worked so hard with them. I am sure they will go on to great things in life, founded on the support of their families and what they have learnt here. Well done."