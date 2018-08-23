Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at Bishops’ Blue Coat CE High School in Chester are celebrating success in their GCSE exams, with Year 10 achieving RS GCSE grades of 77% grade 4 and above.

Year 11 subjects have now been reformed - grade 9 is the prestigious equivalent of an A**, grade 8 an A* and 7 an A; with grade 4 as the equivalent of a C.

For the second year in a row, the Year 11 students at the Great Boughton school have celebrated the top grade 9s in English, mathematics and 30 top grade 9s across the sciences.

Outstanding results were attained by:

Laura Craig (9 grade 9s, 1 A*, 1 distinction*); Anna Williams (7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 1 A*, 1 distinction*); Callum Sawdy (4 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 1 A*, 1 A, 1 B, 1 distinction*); Cerys Jones (5 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, 1 A*, 1 distinction*); George Cavanagh (4 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, 1 A, 1 distinction*); Conor Walsh (3 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, 1 A*, 1 A, 1 distinction*); Majeed Bawendi (5 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 2 grade 7s, 1 A*, 1A, 1 distinction*); Will Leighton (4 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 1 grade 7, 1 grade 6, 1A, 1 distinction*); Suzy Keen (4 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s, 1 A*, 1 distinction*); Alex Houghton (4 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s, 1 A*, 1 B, 1 distinction*).

In addition to George Cavanagh’s remarkable GCSE success, he was recently awarded the illustrious Arkwright Engineering Scholarship, which celebrates the country’s ‘brightest and best’ 15-16 year old students who are keen to become the UK’s future leaders of the engineering profession.

Girls in particular shone in STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) claiming more than a third of the top grade 9s. Many aspire to pursue careers in these fields.

Headteacher Ian Wilson said: “I am delighted to see so many excellent individual performances. We are proud of all of our students including those who achieved the top grades and those who, while not necessarily obtaining the highest grades, secured ones that demonstrated significant progress in their journey through secondary school.

“These results are a reflection of the hard work of our students, the support of their families and the dedication and commitment of our staff.”

Many students have achieved well beyond predicted targets and the school would like to give a special mention to: Haider Jaffri, Ben Bergin, Emily Jackson, Hannah Blundell, Anna Astle, Lewis Hill, Isabelle Moran and Laura Kaye, who have been a credit to themselves, their families and the school.