A Malpas student has emerged as one of the top 1,000 GCSE students in the entire country after achieving an astonishing NINE grade 9 results.

Lauren McCarthy was top of the class at Bishop Heber High School in Malpas after this incredible feat which places her in the top 0.2% (or fewer than 1,000 students) of all candidates nationally.

This was the highlight of another great year for Bishop Heber in which 82% of all students achieved five or more standard passes (Grade 4+) including English and maths and 56% of all students achieved five or more strong passes (Grade 5+) including English and maths.

Subjects achieving in excess of 35% of top grades 9-7 or A*-A included: art, biology, chemistry, computer science, drama, English literature, graphic products, history, music, religious studies and physics.

Hot on Lauren’s heels were Ross Thomasson with six grade 9s and Mollie Carnelley with five grade 9s.

Twenty-nine students in total also achieved the top grades (9-7/A*-A) in at least eight subjects.

These included: Mollie Carnelley (Farndon), Josh Causer (Tattenhall), Jodie Danby (Holt), Anna Davies (Bickerton), Matthew Davies (Malpas), Charlotte Done (Overton), Louise Douglas (Farndon), Olivia Hamer (Tushingham), Catarina Harris (Farndon), Lucy Hedges (Marford), Lucas Humphreys (Farndon), Grace Jackson (Bronington), Isabella Jackson (Bronnington), Daniel Jones (Bickerton), Millie Jones (Malpas), Yasmin Jukes (Whitchurch), Lucy Kitchen (Farndon), Amber Madeley (Malpas), Ellen Martin (Whitchurch), Lauren McCarthy (Whitchurch), Frazier Milne (Bunbury), Jessica Roberts (Holt), Jack Shone (Saighton), Evie Shorthose (Bickerton), Evie Whatmough (Tilston), Nathan Wilde (Guilden Sutton), Ollie Winterson (Tattenhall), and Seren Wright (Overton).

Students from across the ability range have achieved results, which are a credit to them and demonstrate excellent progress.

In many cases, students have exceeded their predicted grades in many subjects, which is testament to the culture of hard work, dedication and commitment that they have developed during their five years at Bishop Heber High School.

These qualities are also apparent in the fact that Year 11 students have also contributed to the community and demonstrated their commitment to their personal progress, in a variety of other ways including, completing their Duke of Edinburgh Award, raising money for charity and taking on roles such as, peer mentors and sports leaders.

Headteacher David Curry said: “Students have responded magnificently to the increased challenge that the new GCSEs have offered. The results reflect that Bishop Heber High School continues to prepare its students for the challenges of A Level and beyond.

“This is a wonderful achievement for both students and staff, and is testimony to their hard work and commitment. I would like to congratulate all of our students on their success. The hard work of the students themselves, together with the excellent teaching of my colleagues and the support of the students’ families has led to these outstanding results.”

Director of sixth form Simon Woodward added: “I am looking forward to welcoming most of our Year 11 back to our sixth form to continue their learning and study. Our excellent results reported last week, together with these very encouraging results, continue to demonstrate that Bishop Heber High School offers exciting and successful learning opportunities for young people.

“For those of our students who will be seeking training, employment or college opportunities we wish them well in their future and thank them for their contribution to our school.”