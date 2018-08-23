Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Abbey Gate College welcomed a rise in its GCSE pass rate, despite national concerns about the increase in difficulty in new style examinations.

The students exceeded expectations which allows them to move easily on to the next stage of their education and there was an air of excitement from pupils as subject choices for A Level were discussed in light of some strong GCSE results.

An impressive 93% of results were A* to C/grades 9-4, with 48% of students gaining grades 9-7 in GCSE science subjects.

Amongst the highest achievers were Francesca Conyers, Oliver Hall, Alexandra Haslam, Alfie Macdonald-Brown and Sam Mason who gained A* or 9 in one or more subjects.

Headmistress Tracy Pollard said: “These results are a fantastic finale to our 40th birthday celebrations. The pupils have worked hard and have shown determination and resilience in the face of some very challenging new courses.

“I am delighted that our focus on bringing out the best in each individual pupil has been rewarded with these fantastic grades.

“The support and dedication of the staff is second to none which has allowed our pupils to fulfil their academic and personal potential.”