Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity which was set up in the name of former Wales manager Gary Speed will wind down, his mother has confirmed.

The Gary Speed Trust was established in 2013, two years after the former Leeds United, Everton and Newcastle United midfielder took his own life at his home in Huntington aged 42.

Carol Speed, Gary's mum, revealed that the organisational side of running the charity has become too much for her on her own.

(Image: BBC)

Speaking to our sister site the Daily Post Mrs Speed said: “We have still got money in the fund to distribute but we are not doing any more fundraising.

“Once the money we have got in the fund is gone we will close it down because I am doing it on my own. There’s just me, and one lady doing the books.

“At the start there were loads of people helping and it’s all tailed off now.”

Mrs Speed was speaking after she and husband Roger donated £500 to local football club FC Nomads in Connah’s Quay, on behalf of the Trust fund.

(Image: Daily Post Wales)

The club’s former president, Alyn and Deeside AM and Welsh Minister Carl Sargeant, also took his own life at his home in Connah’s Quay last November.

Flintshire Council deputy leader Bernie Attridge, chair of FC Nomads, said: “I am really pleased that Mr and Mrs Speed have come down to Wepre Park to donate a cheque for £500 from the Gary Speed Trust. It is much appreciated by the club.

“Jack Sargeant has agreed to be our president – as people know the late Carl Sargeant was the president of the club for many years and due to his death. Jack has agreed to be our new president, which is great news as he is a key lad for Connah’s Quay and the area.”

Mrs Speed added that it was 'lovely to see the kids with the Gary Speed logo'.

Roger Speed added: “It’s a pleasure to be able to do it for the local teams.

“Gary would be made up with it all as it’s advertising grass roots football. It’s brilliant."

Share your views about this story using the comment section below.