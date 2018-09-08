Load mobile navigation
Zoo Top 10

Countdown to your favourite animals that YOU love to visit

  1. 10: First in at TEN Chimpanzees are a firm family favourite. They are also an endangered species1 of 9
  2. 9: In at NINE Red pandas Jung and Nima at Chester Zoo2 of 9
  3. 8: Visitors go all a flutter for the butterflies at the Zoo's butterfly House in at Number EIGHT Pic by Reign 603 of 9
  4. 7: Compare the Meerkat which is a family favourite at SEVEN4 of 9
  5. 6: Chester Zoo Penguins p p pick up SIXTH place. No surprises as these Humboldt penguin chicks are adorable5 of 9
  6. 5: In the top FIVE are the majestic Tigers at Chester Zoo enjoying a dip in the sun6 of 9
  7. 4: Kings of the jungle pip the tigers to FOURTH place. This Asiatic Lion is simply breath taking.7 of 9
  8. 3: In THIRD place are the glorious Rothschild's giraffes which are always popular among fascinated children8 of 9
  9. 2: Visitors never forget how wonderful Chester Zoo's elephants are who scoop up number TWO. Pic PA Wire9 of 9
