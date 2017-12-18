Your Santa Paws pictures 2017

Load mobile navigation
  1. Lyn Broadbent sent us this photo of Merlin from Helsby in his Christmas attire1 of 55
  2. Charlotte Jackson sent us this photo of Lulu from Chester in her Christmas pyjamas2 of 55
  3. Katie Wright sent us this photo of her 20 week old Scih Tzu Ruby in her Christmas attire3 of 55
  4. Sarah Driver sent us this photo of Charlie enjoying his first Christmas4 of 55
  5. Becca Bailey sent us this photo of her dog Betsy who is not one bit impressed!5 of 55
  6. Kerry Aylward sent us this photo of her dog Charlie dressed as Santa6 of 55
  7. Tanya Mcmaster sent us this photo of Minnie in her Christmas jumper7 of 55
  8. Louise Counsell sent us this photo of her dog Reggie wearing his Christmas jumper8 of 55
  9. Natalie Ramsay sent us this photo of Max wearing his Text Santa Christmas hat9 of 55
  10. Jill Littler sent us this photo of her dog Strider keeping warm10 of 55
  11. Louise Thompson sent us this photo of Poppy from Dunkirk11 of 55
  12. Katherine Cade sent us this photo of her cat Clara getting into the Christmas spirit12 of 55
  13. Cathryn Rawlinson sent us this photo of her Chorkie Doris from Ewloe13 of 55
  14. Natalie Wells sent us this photo of Edie and Peggy rocking their festive knits14 of 55
  15. Holly Roberts sent us this photo of her dog Juno from Chester donning her best antler ears15 of 55
  16. Alexandra Hutterer sent us this photo of her dog Chicken visiting Santa16 of 55
  17. John Shone-Jones sent us this photo of Ernie wearing his favourite Christmas tutu17 of 55
  18. Amy Molony sent us this of Wilson from Chester wearing his Christmas scarf18 of 55
  19. Amber Pumford sent us this photo of her festive pooches Milo and Phoebe19 of 55
  20. Lisa Deegan sent us this photo of Casper in his Christmas jumper20 of 55
  21. Emma Christian sent us this photo of Alfie getting into the festive spirit21 of 55
  22. Anita Evans sent us this photo of her dog Frankie Knuckles having a nap on his festive cushion in Northwich22 of 55
  23. Cheryl Cooper sent us this photo of her puppy Chester all ready for his first Christmas23 of 55
  24. Andrea Wallis sent us this photo of her cat Salem from Great Sutton who seconds later tore down the Christmas tree24 of 55
  25. Steph Elwood sent us this photo of Milo agreeing to wear the antlers so he could have the treat in her hand!25 of 55
  26. Trudy Evans sent us this photo of Minne from Macclesfield in her Christmas attire26 of 55
  27. Fiona Goodier sent us this photo of Harvey from Delamere who was not impressed with his Christmas hat27 of 55
  28. Paul Roberts sent us this photo of his kitten Belle getting into the spirit of things28 of 55
  29. Kristen Dyson sent us this photo of one-year-old Buddy from Northwich in his favourite Christmas hat29 of 55
  30. Emma Franklin sent us this photo of Pippin from Saughall sporting his Christmas jumper30 of 55
  31. Georgina Guy sent us this photo of Fudge in his Christmas outfit31 of 55
  32. Jess Roberts sent us this photo of Dottie from Vicars Cross32 of 55
  33. Sue Sully sent us this photo of Maisie in her Christmas jumper from Ellesmere Port33 of 55
  34. Zoe Rowlands sent us this photo of Paul the Lurcher doing his best reindeer impression34 of 55
  35. Amanda Price sent us this photo of Harvey chilling out with his Christmas hat on35 of 55
  36. Sarah Mayers sent us this photo of Dunkie Daisie from Ellesmere Port36 of 55
  37. Lauren Hesketh sent us this photo of Maisie from Great Boughton in her Christmas outfit37 of 55
  38. Yvette Edwards sent us this photo of Bonny not looking very amused in her Santa hat38 of 55
  39. Danni Ellis sent us this photo of Poppy from Flintshire in her Christmas jumper39 of 55
  40. Penny Williams sent us this photo of Willow from Cheshire in her festive scarf40 of 55
  41. Julie Mcmurray sent us this photo of her 'grand-dog' Walter dressed as Santa41 of 55
  42. Alison Bamber Green sent us this photo of Odie in his lovely festive scarf42 of 55
  43. Tara Rowley sent us this photo of Pebbles sporting her knitted hoodie43 of 55
  44. Lorraine Thomas sent us this photo of her six month old cat Liza from Saughall44 of 55
  45. Lynn Thomas Pugh sent us this photo of Cruz keeping warm in his festive outfit45 of 55
  46. Natalie Tilling sent us this photo of Henry the Labradoodle waiting patiently for his presents46 of 55
  47. Tamalar Heavyhand sent us this photo of Yoshi in Newton being cheeky47 of 55
  48. Jayde Davey sent us this photo of Logan who is a deaf Dalmation wearing his Christmas elf outfit48 of 55
  49. Helen Stroyd from Blacon sent us this photo of Dora proudly wearing her snowman outfit49 of 55
  50. Steph Cookson sent us this photo of Charlie from Newton50 of 55
  51. Laura Doleman sent us this photo of Elsie from Buckley getting into the Christmas spirit51 of 55
  52. Nicola Dutton McCale sent us this photo of Indi wearing her Christmas hat52 of 55
  53. Gemma Bunkle sent us this photo of Ivy from Northwich in her Christmas jumper53 of 55
  54. Hani Fearon sent us this photo of Chewie the hedgehog enjoying his advent calendar54 of 55
  55. Robyn Blain sent us this photo of Felix from Hartford getting ready to pinch the reindeer's carrots55 of 55
