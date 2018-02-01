Your pictures of the Super Blue Blood Moon over Chester

NewsgalleryYour pictures of the Super Blue Blood Moon over ChesterWe've received lots of impressive photos of the rare celestial phenomenon ShareByLeah JonesCommunity content curator09:52, 1 FEB 2018Updated10:30, 1 FEB 2018@wildlifejules sent us this fantastic photo of the Super Blue Blood Moon (Image: Jules Hipkiss)1 of 11@wildlifejules sent us this close-up shot of the Super Blue Blood Moon (Image: Jules Hipkiss)2 of 11Dave Thornton sent us this fantastic close-up of the Super Blue Blood Moon (Image: Dave Thornton Photography)3 of 11@wildlifejules sent us this fantastic photo of the Super Blue Blood Moon (Image: Jules Hipkiss)4 of 11Ian Fairbrother sent us this photo of the Super Blue Blood Moon over Ellesmere Port (Image: Ian Fairbrother)5 of 11@wildlifejules sent us this fantastic photo of the Super Blue Blood Moon (Image: Jules Hipkiss)6 of 11@wildlifejules sent us this fantastic photo of the Super Blue Blood Moon (Image: Jules Hipkiss)7 of 11Dale Miles sent us this photo of the Super Blue Blood Moon over Chester (Image: Dale Miles)8 of 11Mike Clarke sent us this up-close shot of the Super Blue Blood Moon (Image: Mike Clarke)9 of 11Diana Porter sent us this photo via Twitter of the Super Blue Blood Moon (Image: Diana Porter)10 of 11@ianphoto sent us this close-up photo of the Super Blue Blood Moon (Image: @ianphoto)11 of 11More OnChesterEllesmere Port