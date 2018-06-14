Load mobile navigation
Stunning pictures from The Queen and Meghan's visit to Chester

The Duchess of Sussex attends her first official engagement with the Queen

  1. Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex arrive to visit Storyhouse Chester, where they will be taken on a tour of the building before unveiling a plaque to mark the official opening. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday June 14, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire1 of 26
  2. Queen Elizabeth II meets the crowds during a walk about in Chester2 of 26
  3. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets the public as she and Queen Elizabeth II walk from Storyhouse to Chester Town Hall3 of 26
  4. Queen Elizabeth II at Chester Town Hall where she and The Duchess of Sussex are having lunch as guests of Cheshire West and Chester Council4 of 26
  5. The Duchess of Sussex at Chester Town Hall where she and Queen Elizabeth II are having lunch as guests of Cheshire West and Chester Council5 of 26
  6. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greets the public as she visits Chester6 of 26
  7. Queen Elizabeth II sitts and laughs with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge
    Queen Elizabeth II sits and laughs with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge7 of 26
  8. The Duchess of Sussex meets the crowds in Chester8 of 26
  9. Queen Elizabeth II meets royalist Colin Edwards from Ruthin during a walk about in Chester9 of 26
  10. Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex meet children outside Storyhouse in Chester10 of 26
  11. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in Chester11 of 26
  12. Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex on the steps of Chester Town Hall12 of 26
  13. Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by the Duchess of Sussex arrive at Chester Town Hall for a lunch as guests of Cheshire West and Chester Council13 of 26
  14. Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for their visit to the Storyhouse on June 14, 2018 in Chester
    Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for their visit to the Storyhouse on June 14, 2018 in Chester14 of 26
  15. The Duchess of Sussex at Chester Town Hall where she and Queen Elizabeth II are having lunch as guests of Cheshire West and Chester Council15 of 26
  16. Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex visit Storyhouse Chester
    Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex visit Storyhouse Chester16 of 26
  17. Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex waving to crowds after arriving to visit Storyhouse Chester, where they will be taken on a tour of the building before unveiling a plaque to mark the official opening.17 of 26
  18. Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex meet children outside Storyhouse in Chester18 of 26
  19. Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex arrive in the lobby of Storyhouse Chester, where they will be taken on a tour of the building before unveiling a plaque to mark the official opening19 of 26
  20. The Duchess of Sussex meets the crowds in Chester20 of 26
  21. Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex arrive to visit Storyhouse Chester to be taken on a tour of the building before unveiling a plaque to mark the official opening.21 of 26
  22. Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex at the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge
    Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex at the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge22 of 26
  23. The Queen and the Duchess of Sussex observe a minute's silence in remembrance of the Grenfell Tower fire23 of 26
  24. Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Storyhouse, Chester24 of 26
  25. The Duchess of Sussex meets the crowds in Chester25 of 26
  26. Queen Elizabeth II meets the crowds during a walk about in Chester26 of 26
