Snowy scenes in Chester and Ellesmere Port

NewsgallerySnowy scenes in Chester and Ellesmere PortYour pictures as we see the first signs of snow in the region ShareBySallie EhlenCommunity Content Curator12:29, 8 DEC 2017Updated23:39, 8 DEC 2017Josh Millichap, Ben Maton and Emily Fuller at St Oswald's CE Primary School in Mollington enjoying the snow1 of 15Abbey Square, Chester (Image: Fearnalls)2 of 15Pupils at St Oswald's CE Primary School in Mollington enjoying the snow3 of 15Snow in Guilden Sutton (Image: David Norbury)4 of 15The Countess of Chester Hospital5 of 15Pupils at St Oswald's CE Primary School in Mollington enjoying the snow6 of 15The Queen's School, Chester7 of 15Snow in Guilden Sutton (Image: David Norbury)8 of 15Snowy scenes in Chester (Image: Dan Jeory)9 of 15Stanney Oaks, Ellesmere Port10 of 15Pupils at St Oswald's CE Primary School in Mollington enjoying the snow11 of 15The Countess of Chester Hospital12 of 15The Queen's School, Chester13 of 15Dee McCarthy took this picture in Saltney14 of 15Snowy scenes in Chester (Image: Dan Jeory)15 of 15More OnCheshire weather