Saughall resident shares shocking fly tipping images

The images were taken at Kingswood Lane, Saughall

News

A resident has shared shocking images of fly tipping on Kingswood Lane, Saughall.

Michael van Velzen, 58, of Saughall Road, has taken the images over the past two weeks.

In that time he claims he reported the fly tipping to Cheshire West and Chester Council four times.

A collection of kitchen cabinets, glass, doors and bin bags were spotted at the area between Green Lane and Kingswood Lane.

Mr Van Velzen said: "It is unreal. It's not on.

"I'm more worried because I have two German Shepherds and when I'm walking the dogs I'm scared they will go in the bin bags and rip them apart. That's the main thing for me as there's lots of glass."

He explained that he suspects the fly tipping is the result of a renovation.

While Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) have responded to Mr Van Velzen, he feels that not enough action has been taken.

He said: "Nothing gets done."

When contacted by the Chester Chronicle, CWaC said the fly tipping has now been removed by their Streetscene team.

  1. Images of the fly tipping on Kings Wood Lane, Saughall

    1 of 5

  2. Kitchen cabinets, doors and even a bath were at the site

    2 of 5

  3. The fly tippers left bin bags filled with renovation materials

    3 of 5

  4. Fly tipping on Kingswood Lane, Saughall

    4 of 5

  5. Doors and glass at the site in Saughall

    5 of 5
