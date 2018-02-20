Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Pictures from the Mercian Regiment Freedom Parade

Chester-based soldiers bid farewell to city

  • Share
  1. Soldiers of Chester-based 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment paraded through the city of Chester for the final time before they relocate to Cyprus1 of 20
  2. Soldiers of Chester-based 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment paraded through the city of Chester for the final time before they relocate to Cyprus2 of 20
  3. Soldiers of Chester-based 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment paraded through the city3 of 20
  4. Soldiers of Chester-based 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment paraded through the city of Chester for the final time before they relocate to Cyprus4 of 20
  5. The Mercian Regiment freedom parade5 of 20
  6. Lord Mayor of Chester was delighted to present medals to soldiers at Chester Castle during The Mercian Regiment Freedom Parade6 of 20
  7. Soldiers of Chester-based 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment paraded through the city of Chester for the final time before they relocate to Cyprus7 of 20
  8. Soldiers of Chester-based 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment paraded through the city8 of 20
  9. Soldiers of Chester-based 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment paraded through the city9 of 20
  10. Soldiers of Chester-based 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment paraded through the city10 of 20
  11. Soldiers of Chester-based 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment paraded through the city of Chester for the final time before they relocate to Cyprus11 of 20
  12. The Mercian Regiment freedom parade12 of 20
  13. Soldiers of Chester-based 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment paraded through the city of Chester for the final time before they relocate to Cyprus13 of 20
  14. Soldiers of Chester-based 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment paraded through the city of Chester for the final time before they relocate to Cyprus14 of 20
  15. Lieutenant Colonel Ben Wilde MBE, Commanding Officer of 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment, leading his troops past the Town Hall in Chester15 of 20
  16. Soldiers of Chester-based 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment paraded through the city16 of 20
  17. Soldiers of Chester-based 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment paraded through the city17 of 20
  18. Soldiers of Chester-based 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment paraded through the city18 of 20
  19. The Mercian Regiment freedom parade19 of 20
  20. Lieutenant Colonel Ben Wilde MBE, Commanding Officer of 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment, leading his men past the East Gate Clock in Chester city centre20 of 20
More On
ChesterPopular Chester bar Pitcher & Piano closing its doors next month
Bar is especially popular with city race-goers
HelsbyMan and woman have lucky escape after dramatic minibus crash in Helsby
Male driver and female passenger received only 'minor injuries'
TattenhallTeenager is third man to die following A41 crash
Tributes paid by family of 19-year-old Josh Clayton who died on Friday
Ellesmere PortPolice making arrangements to evict Travellers from sports centre car park following 'anti-social behaviour'
Second time a group has pitched up on the land this month
FrodshamFrodsham couple living next to M56 given free double glazing
Fred and June Glass live less than 80m away from the busy motorway
NestonNeston Christian Aid to stage sponsored walk in March
Event will kick off another exciting year of fundraising activities for charity
ChesterPopular Chester bar Pitcher & Piano closing its doors next month
Bar is especially popular with city race-goers
BlaconYoungster handed order after causing misery for Blacon residents
Teenager used threatening and intimidating language and behaviour, trespassed on property and threw stones
EducationFree kit and equipment available to Cheshire schools through Premier League Primary Stars
Free resources up for grabs for primary schools
CrimeTrio of fuel thieves jailed after targeting trucks on the A55
Three men, believed to be Travellers, were staying in the Ellesmere Port area at the time
ChesterPopular Chester bar Pitcher & Piano closing its doors next month
Bar is especially popular with city race-goers
HelsbyMan and woman have lucky escape after dramatic minibus crash in Helsby
Male driver and female passenger received only 'minor injuries'
TattenhallTeenager is third man to die following A41 crash
Tributes paid by family of 19-year-old Josh Clayton who died on Friday
Ellesmere PortPolice making arrangements to evict Travellers from sports centre car park following 'anti-social behaviour'
Second time a group has pitched up on the land this month
FrodshamFrodsham couple living next to M56 given free double glazing
Fred and June Glass live less than 80m away from the busy motorway
Chester FCChester FC v Leyton Orient LIVE: All the action as it happens
Blues look to make it back-to-back wins and boost their bid for survival at home to the Londoners
NestonNeston Christian Aid to stage sponsored walk in March
Event will kick off another exciting year of fundraising activities for charity
ChesterPopular Chester bar Pitcher & Piano closing its doors next month
Bar is especially popular with city race-goers
BlaconYoungster handed order after causing misery for Blacon residents
Teenager used threatening and intimidating language and behaviour, trespassed on property and threw stones
EducationFree kit and equipment available to Cheshire schools through Premier League Primary Stars
Free resources up for grabs for primary schools
Top Stories
ChesterPopular Chester bar Pitcher & Piano closing its doors next month
Bar is especially popular with city race-goers
Chester FCChester FC v Leyton Orient LIVE: All the action as it happens
Blues look to make it back-to-back wins and boost their bid for survival at home to the Londoners
CheshireHas your Freeview TV signal gone wonky?
Free help and advice is available for anyone who may be affected
BlaconYoungster handed order after causing misery for Blacon residents
Teenager used threatening and intimidating language and behaviour, trespassed on property and threw stones
CrimeTrio of fuel thieves jailed after targeting trucks on the A55
Three men, believed to be Travellers, were staying in the Ellesmere Port area at the time
HelsbyMan and woman have lucky escape after dramatic minibus crash in Helsby
Male driver and female passenger received only 'minor injuries'
Chester Magistrates CourtMan charged with grooming teenage Chester boy
Defendant from Sheffield appeared before city magistrates
TattenhallTeenager is third man to die following A41 crash
Tributes paid by family of 19-year-old Josh Clayton who died on Friday
Ellesmere PortPolice making arrangements to evict Travellers from sports centre car park following 'anti-social behaviour'
Second time a group has pitched up on the land this month
Mercian RegimentChester-based soldiers bid farewell to city
Pictures from the Mercian Regiment Freedom Parade
ChesterCheshire West council trying to help vulnerable people find a home
Government minister commends local authority for supporting the homeless
CheshireFree tickets available for top attractions in Cheshire as part of Residents Festival
Find out how you can explore Cheshire and Warrington's tourism hot spots free of charge
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay