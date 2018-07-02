Photos show dramatic scale of huge Helsby Hill fire

Fire crews battled for hours to bring the blaze under control on Friday night

These images reveal the scale of a gorse fire which broke out on Helsby Hill on Friday evening (June 29).

The blaze took hold of grass and trees shortly after 8pm, sending up plumes of smoke so thick that visibility for motorists travelling on the M56 was impacted.

Six fire crews from Ellesmere Port, Frodsham, Powey Lane, Tarporley and Nantwich were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters eventually left the scene at around 11pm on Saturday (June 30) – around 27 hours after being called to the incident.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service say the incident is believed to have been started accidentally.

Concerned residents took to social media to share their footage and pictures of the fire.