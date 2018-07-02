Load mobile navigation

Photos show dramatic scale of huge Helsby Hill fire

Fire crews battled for hours to bring the blaze under control on Friday night

News

These images reveal the scale of a gorse fire which broke out on Helsby Hill on Friday evening (June 29).

The blaze took hold of grass and trees shortly after 8pm, sending up plumes of smoke so thick that visibility for motorists travelling on the M56 was impacted.

Six fire crews from Ellesmere Port, Frodsham, Powey Lane, Tarporley and Nantwich were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters eventually left the scene at around 11pm on Saturday (June 30) – around 27 hours after being called to the incident.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service say the incident is believed to have been started accidentally.

Concerned residents took to social media to share their footage and pictures of the fire.

  1. Fire crews left the scene 27 hours after being called to the incident

    1 of 11

  2. The smoke could be seen for miles

    2 of 11

  3. A water shuttle had to be set up to get water to the area

    3 of 11

  4. The smoke affected visibility on the M56

    4 of 11

  5. The blaze taking hold

    5 of 11

  6. This picture by Paul Cartwright shows how fierce the flames were

    6 of 11

  7. Firefighters returned to prevent further flare-ups

    7 of 11

  8. The aftermath of the fire

    8 of 11

  9. There was concern for the peregrine falcons who use the area to nest but they have since been spotted safe and well

    9 of 11
  10. Eddie and Mavis Wilkinson took this dramatic picture of the fire on Helsby Hill on Friday

    Eddie and Mavis Wilkinson took this dramatic picture of the fire on Helsby Hill on Friday

    10 of 11
  11. Eddie and Mavis Wilkinson took this dramatic picture of the fire on Helsby Hill on Friday

    Firefighters worked tirelessly to make the area safe

    11 of 11
