International Cat Day 2018: Celebrating the cats of Chester

International Cat Day 2018: Celebrating the cats of Chester

  1. Kelly Anne Larkin's rescue cats Holly and Maisie1 of 39
  2. Ciera Evans' cat Warner2 of 39
  3. 3 of 39
  4. Daisy May Buttery aged 164 of 39
  5. Lisa Ellams' cats Jem and Scout5 of 39
  6. Holly the catsent in my Rachel Sarah Clarke6 of 39
  7. Dee, Django and Dexi sent in by Amy Thomson7 of 39
  8. Spud the cat sent in by Ceri Shotton8 of 39
  9. Cat Baker-Wood's cat Belinda9 of 39
  10. Steve Smith's cat10 of 39
  11. Danny Morris' cat Pudge11 of 39
  12. Vicky Cross' cat Sebastian12 of 39
  13. Max the cat sent in by Sarah Clegg13 of 39
  14. Sian Louise Greenwood sent in this picture of her boyfriend's cat Nuke14 of 39
  15. Sophie Williams sent this picture of her two felines15 of 39
  16. Isabel Arbones sent this picture of her cat16 of 39
  17. Steve Bagnall's cat Willow17 of 39
  18. Rachel Trotman sent this picture of her cat18 of 39
  19. Dante the cat having a snooze19 of 39
  20. Cathy Smith's cat20 of 39
  21. Dave Rimmer's cat21 of 39
  22. Paul Evans sent a picture of his cat22 of 39
  23. Monty the kitten23 of 39
  24. Hugo the rescue kitten sent by Sue Woodrow24 of 39
  25. Chrissy Dean sent in this picture25 of 39
  26. Cat McCarthy sent this picture of her cat26 of 39
  27. Tom Percival's cat27 of 39
  28. Juno the cat catching a mouse28 of 39
  29. Chelsie Carline sent a picture of her 8 week old kitten Pebble29 of 39
  30. Jackson the cat30 of 39
  31. Jess Leech sent in a montage of her cat Mr Whiskers31 of 39
  32. Millie the cat by Sue Woodrow32 of 39
  33. Kerry Liversage's kittens Blue and Cookie33 of 39
  34. One of Mandi Siddall's kittens34 of 39
  35. Winston and Cece the cats35 of 39
  36. Matt Ingram sent this picture of his cat Ferguson36 of 39
  37. Karen Rose sent this picture of Poppy the cat37 of 39
  38. Felix and Minnie having cuddles38 of 39
  39. Tilly the cat39 of 39
