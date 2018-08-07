Load mobile navigation
Gary Talbot

  1. Princess Diana, pictured at Eaton Hall, with her goddaughter Lady Edwina Grosvenor. Picture: Gary Talbot1 of 28
  2. Princess Diana, pictured at Eaton Hall, with her goddaughter Lady Edwina Grosvenor. Picture: Gary Talbot2 of 28
  3. Chris Talbot. Picture by Gary Talbot3 of 28
  4. Crime writer Dick Francis pictured in the Cayman Islands. Picture: Gary Talbot4 of 28
  5. Ian Rush. Picture by Gary Talbot5 of 28
  6. Kevin Keegan Picture by Gary Talbot6 of 28
  7. English actress Susan Hampshire Picture Gary Talbot7 of 28
  8. Film star James Mason taken in Gary Talbot's Grosvenor Street studio.8 of 28
  9. Former racing driver Jackie Stewart. Picture: Gary Talbot9 of 28
  10. Chester City FC's 'famous five' forward line, including Gary Talbot, centre, who each scored over 20 goals in the 1964-65 season.10 of 28
  11. Artist LS Lowry pictured in his Glossop studio by Gary Talbot.11 of 28
  12. A major fire broke out at Chester Railway Station in May, 1972, after a freight train crashed into an empty diesel unit standing at the station. Picture: Gary Talbot12 of 28
  13. A major fire broke out at Chester Railway Station in May, 1972, after a freight train crashed into an empty diesel unit standing at the station. Picture: Gary Talbot13 of 28
  14. A major fire broke out at Chester Railway Station in May, 1972, after a freight train crashed into an empty diesel unit standing at the station. Picture: Gary Talbot14 of 28
  15. Jayne Mansfield pictured turning on the illuminations at Blackpool Tower. Picture: Gary Talbot15 of 28
  16. Jayne Mansfield pictured turning on the illuminations at Blackpool Tower. Picture: Gary Talbot16 of 28
  17. Jayne Mansfield pictured turning on the illuminations at Blackpool Tower. Picture: Gary Talbot17 of 28
  18. Casualties from a train crash near Waverton in July 1971 in which two school children were killed. Picture: Gary Talbot18 of 28
  19. Grieving fathers pictured in Mouldsworth next to a floral tribute after three French tourists were murdered in 1971. They requested Gary Talbot take their photograph next to the spot where their children were killed.19 of 28
  20. Jimmy Tarbuck, Cilla Black, Bill Shankly and Cilla's husband Bobby Willis. Picture: Gary Talbot20 of 28
  21. Gary Talbot while at Chester City FC during the 1964-65 season. Picture was taken by his brother Howard Talbot.21 of 28
  22. Gary Talbot22 of 28
  23. Gary Talbot being mobbed by fans when he took part in a showbiz football match in Manchester with celebrities including comedian Eric Morecambe.23 of 28
  24. Gary Talbot on a cricket cruise with his personal friend Mike Taylor, also Freddie Flintoff and pal, Darren Gough and Sir Ian Botham.24 of 28
  25. The Moors murderers - Ian Brady and Myra Hindley - pictured after being sentenced in Chester. Picture: Gary Talbot25 of 28
  26. Jackie Stewart with the Duke and Duchess of York at a celebrity shoot at Sealand in the 1980s. Picture: Gary Talbot26 of 28
  27. Gary Talbot scores the third goal in the fastest hat-trick in the history of the FA cup.27 of 28
  28. Gary Talbot after his first ever game for Chester City FC against Newport County in which he scored one goal in the 3-0 victory.28 of 28
