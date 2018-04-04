Load mobile navigation
Gallery: Upton Horticultural Society spring show 2018

Pictures from the group's latest event at Upton Village Hall

  1. Mike Lewis (right) receives The Spring Challenge Cup for most points in the show from David Pendlebury1 of 7
  2. Niall, Ryley and Elan Breen show their handicraft work2 of 7
  3. Angela Lloyd receives The Spring Show Preserve Cup from ex-treasurer of the society David Pendlebury3 of 7
  4. Upton Horticultural Society spring show 20184 of 7
  5. David Pendlebury presents Rita Critchley with the trophy for flowers and pot plants5 of 7
  6. Peter Carman, Sue Formstone and Wendy Carman show their floral art displays6 of 7
  7. Upton Horticultural Society spring show 20187 of 7
