Gallery: Upton High School charity week 2018

Sixth formers raise over £3,000 for worthy causes

  1. Fundraising activities included a cute and cuddly onesie day1 of 14
  2. Molly Henshall and Liv Evans2 of 14
  3. Upton-by-Chester High School sixth form charity week3 of 14
  4. Sixth Former Cody Fenlon before she had her head shaved4 of 14
  5. Sixth Former Cody Fenlon had her head shaved5 of 14
  6. Sixth Former Cody Fenlon had her head shaved6 of 14
  7. Students raised over £3000 for The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity and the Little Princess Trust7 of 14
  8. Fundraising activities included a cute and cuddly onesie day8 of 14
  9. Liv Evans, Molly Henshall and Ella Williams9 of 14
  10. Upton-by-Chester High School sixth form charity week10 of 14
  11. Upton-by-Chester High School sixth form charity week11 of 14
  12. Liv Evans, Hannah Farrell and Molly Henshall12 of 14
  13. Fundraising activities included a cute and cuddly onesie day13 of 14
  14. Upton-by-Chester High School sixth form charity week14 of 14
