Gallery: Upton High School charity week 2018

NewsgalleryGallery: Upton High School charity week 2018Sixth formers raise over £3,000 for worthy causes ShareBySallie EhlenCommunity Content Curator16:13, 26 MAR 2018Updated16:28, 26 MAR 2018Fundraising activities included a cute and cuddly onesie day1 of 14Molly Henshall and Liv Evans2 of 14Upton-by-Chester High School sixth form charity week3 of 14Sixth Former Cody Fenlon before she had her head shaved4 of 14Sixth Former Cody Fenlon had her head shaved5 of 14Sixth Former Cody Fenlon had her head shaved6 of 14Students raised over £3000 for The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity and the Little Princess Trust7 of 14Fundraising activities included a cute and cuddly onesie day8 of 14Liv Evans, Molly Henshall and Ella Williams9 of 14Upton-by-Chester High School sixth form charity week10 of 14Upton-by-Chester High School sixth form charity week11 of 14Liv Evans, Hannah Farrell and Molly Henshall12 of 14Fundraising activities included a cute and cuddly onesie day13 of 14Upton-by-Chester High School sixth form charity week14 of 14More OnUpton-by-Chester High School