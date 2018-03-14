Load mobile navigation
Gallery: National League Trust Under 11s Cup

Chester FC Community Trust host schools tournament

  1. The winners - St Werburgh's1 of 18
  2. The winners - Kelsall girls2 of 18
  3. Runners-up Saughall All saints3 of 18
  4. Runners-up St Werburgh's girls4 of 18
  5. Mill View5 of 18
  6. Lache Primary School6 of 18
  7. Our Lady Star of the Sea7 of 18
  8. Christleton Primary School8 of 18
  9. Brookside girls9 of 18
  10. Brookside boys10 of 18
  11. Kelsall boys11 of 18
  12. Tarvin girls12 of 18
  13. Belgrave Primary School13 of 18
  14. Lache v Our Lady Star of the Sea14 of 18
  15. Kelsall v Mill View15 of 18
  16. Chester FC Community Trust hosted the 2018 National League Trust Under 11s Cup at Goals Soccer Centre16 of 18
  17. Chester FC Community Trust hosted the 2018 National League Trust Under 11s Cup at Goals Soccer Centre17 of 18
  18. Belgrave v St Weburgh's18 of 18
