Gallery: Michael Fowler's three summit charity challenge

12-year-old Michael Fowler tackled three Tour de France mountains in aid of his sister
Upton High School student Michael Fowler from Guilden Sutton took on a three summits cycle challenge in France to raise money for Claire House Children's Hospice and the charity Reverse Rett
1 of 11Michael at the top of the first summit Col du Galibier
2 of 11Twelve-year-old Michael Fowler from Guilden Sutton with his sister Ciara who was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome at the age of two
3 of 11Michael and dad Neil at the top of the first summit Col du Galibier
4 of 11Twelve-year-old Michael Fowler from Guilden Sutton took on a three summits cycle challenge in France to raise money for Claire House Children's Hospice and the charity Reverse Rett
5 of 11Michael with dad Neil at the memorial to British cyclist Tom Simpson near the summit of Mont Ventoux
6 of 11Michael at the memorial to British cyclist Tom Simpson near the summit of Mont Ventoux
7 of 11Michael enjoys a celebratory lunch of Ventoux omelette at Chalet Reynard
8 of 11Michael completes the second summit Alpe DHuez
9 of 11Twelve-year-old Michael Fowler from Guilden Sutton took on a three summits cycle challenge in France to raise money for Claire House Children's Hospice and the charity Reverse Rett
10 of 11Michael at the top of the first summit Col du Galibier