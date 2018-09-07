Load mobile navigation
Gallery: Michael Fowler's three summit charity challenge

12-year-old Michael Fowler tackled three Tour de France mountains in aid of his sister

  1. Upton High School student Michael Fowler from Guilden Sutton took on a three summits cycle challenge in France to raise money for Claire House Children's Hospice and the charity Reverse Rett1 of 11
  2. Michael at the top of the first summit Col du Galibier2 of 11
  3. Twelve-year-old Michael Fowler from Guilden Sutton with his sister Ciara who was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome at the age of two3 of 11
  4. Michael and dad Neil at the top of the first summit Col du Galibier4 of 11
  5. Twelve-year-old Michael Fowler from Guilden Sutton took on a three summits cycle challenge in France to raise money for Claire House Children's Hospice and the charity Reverse Rett5 of 11
  6. Michael with dad Neil at the memorial to British cyclist Tom Simpson near the summit of Mont Ventoux6 of 11
  7. Michael at the memorial to British cyclist Tom Simpson near the summit of Mont Ventoux7 of 11
  8. Michael enjoys a celebratory lunch of Ventoux omelette at Chalet Reynard8 of 11
  9. Michael completes the second summit Alpe DHuez9 of 11
  10. Twelve-year-old Michael Fowler from Guilden Sutton took on a three summits cycle challenge in France to raise money for Claire House Children's Hospice and the charity Reverse Rett10 of 11
  11. Michael at the top of the first summit Col du Galibier11 of 11
