Gallery: GCSE Results Day 2018 in Chester and Ellesmere Port

Chester and Ellesmere Port students celebrate GCSE exam success

  1. High flyers at Upton-by-Chester High School celebrate their GCSE successes1 of 32
  2. Bishop Heber High - Ross Thomasson (8 x Grade 9 GCSEs) and Lauren McCarthy (9 x Grade 9 GCSEs)2 of 32
  3. Lewis Wilkinson and Joshua Beggs check out their GCSE results at Upton-by-Chester High3 of 32
  4. It has been a GCSE day to remember at Bishops Blue Coat CE High School4 of 32
  5. Bishop Heber High School5 of 32
  6. Jubilant GCSE students at Queen's Park High School form a smiley face on the school grounds
    Jubilant GCSE students at Queen's Park High School form a smiley face on the school grounds6 of 32
  7. Amy Batchelor is delighted with her GCSE results at Upton-by-Chester High7 of 32
  8. Matthew Brayne ,Aidan O'Sullivan, Alex Criag, Nadim Haque, Oliver Mulholland and Tobias Brown celebrate GCSE results from Catholic High School8 of 32
  9. Jack Shone (7 x Grade 9 GCSEs) and Molly Carnelley (7 x Grade 9 GCSEs) from Bishop Heber High School9 of 32
  10. Helsby High School students happy with their GCSE results
    Helsby High School students happy with their GCSE results10 of 32
  11. Christleton High School students celebrate a great set of GCSE results11 of 32
  12. Sarah Dodd celebrates her GCSE results from Chester Catholic High School12 of 32
  13. The wait is over for GCSE students at Helsby High School
    The wait is over for GCSE students at Helsby High School13 of 32
  14. The Queen's School - Queen's girls celebrate another fabulous year of GCSE results with 43% at the top grades of 9 or 814 of 32
  15. Isabel Safina and Francesca Hunt from Chester Catholic High School15 of 32
  16. Nathan Moss, Sam Mason and Scott Nelson from Abbey Gate College16 of 32
  17. Tarporley High School celebrate GCSE results17 of 32
  18. Jody Pickles, Nessa Owen and Sophie Tobin from The Catholic High School in Chester celebrate GCSE results18 of 32
  19. Helsby High School GCSE results 2018
    Helsby High School GCSE results 201819 of 32
  20. Matthew Brayne ,Aidan O'Sullivan, Alex Criag, Nadim Haque, Oliver Mulholland and Tobias Brown celebrate GCSE results from Catholic High School20 of 32
  21. Outstanding performance by GCSE students at Queen's Park High School
    Outstanding performance by GCSE students at Queen's Park High School21 of 32
  22. A delighted Riley Horan at the University Church of England Academy in Ellesmere Port
    A delighted Riley Horan at the University Church of England Academy in Ellesmere Port22 of 32
  23. Ellie Mercer and Jenni Allman from Chester Catholic High School after getting their GCSE results23 of 32
  24. The Queen's School - Thea Watts, Anna McBurney, Maddie Canning and Megan Rofe all achieved outstanding grades24 of 32
  25. Ellie Jones opens her GCSE results from Catholic High School25 of 32
  26. The Hammond school GCSE results 201826 of 32
  27. All smiles from GCSE student Milli Starkey at the University Church of England Academy in Ellesmere Port
    All smiles from GCSE student Milli Starkey at the University Church of England Academy in Ellesmere Port27 of 32
  28. Amandi Thenuwara and Ellie Studley from Abbey Gate College celebrate GCSE results28 of 32
  29. James Hewson from Chester Catholic High School29 of 32
  30. Tarporley High School students celebrate GCSE results30 of 32
  31. Toby Franklin and George Ridings from Abbey Gate College31 of 32
  32. GCSE student Agne Mazailova at the University Church of England Academy in Ellesmere Port
    GCSE student Agne Mazailova at the University Church of England Academy in Ellesmere Port32 of 32
