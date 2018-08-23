Load mobile navigation
Gallery: Fire at Stanlow oil refinery in Ellesmere Port

Dramatic pictures show the full force of the blaze

  1. A worker at a nearby business captured this dramatic picture of the fire at Stanlow oil refinery1 of 14
  2. Ellesmere Port fire station tweeted this picture of the scene of the fire2 of 14
  3. Fire at Essar, Ellesmere Port (Wednesday, August 22)3 of 14
  4. The fire at Stanlow oil refinery in full force4 of 14
  5. Fire at Essar, Ellesmere Port5 of 14
  6. 6 of 14
  7. Fire at Stanlow oil refinery, Ellesmere Port (Wednesday, August 22)7 of 14
  8. Fire at Essar, Ellesmere Port (Wednesday, August 22)8 of 14
  9. The fire at Stanlow oil refinery in full force9 of 14
  10. Fire at Stanlow oil refinery, Ellesmere Port (Wednesday, August 22)10 of 14
  11. Fire at Stanlow oil refinery, Ellesmere Port (Wednesday, August 22)11 of 14
  12. Fire at Essar, Ellesmere Port (Wednesday, August 22)12 of 14
  13. Ellesmere Port fire station tweeted this picture of the fire at Stanlow13 of 14
  14. Fire at Essar, Ellesmere Port (Wednesday, August 22)14 of 14
