Gallery: Crowds gather in Chester to see The Queen and Meghan

NewsgalleryGallery: Crowds gather in Chester to see The Queen and MeghanThe day of the highly anticipated royal visit is finally here! ShareBySallie EhlenCommunity Content Curator11:03, 14 JUN 2018Updated11:41, 14 JUN 2018Trudy Riley, Kim Smith, Lianne Evans and Nicole Luinenburgh all from Chester, made up to be seeing The Queen and Meghan1 of 7Charlotte, 9 and Ben, 8 Linforth from Oxton are ready to present The Queen and Meghan with flowers (Image: Sallie Ehlen)2 of 7Sheila Callaghan and Carol Robinson from Laura Ashley3 of 7Colin Edwards from Ruthin has met The Queen over 150 times already and is looking forward to seeing her and Meghan in Chester today (Image: Sallie Ehlen)4 of 7Amy Conde, originally from Chester but now living in Rhyl, camped out waiting for a glimpse of the royal guests. She and the kids went to Meghan and Harry's little do in Windsor recently. Picture by David Holmes (Image: David Holmes)5 of 7Crowds gathered in Chester from 6am (Image: Andrew Cain)6 of 7Pupils of Newton Primary School , Chester, who are taking part in a musical performance in front of the royal VIPs (Image: Crowds gathered in Chester from 6am)7 of 7