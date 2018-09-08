Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Gallery: Chester Zoo Top 10

Countdown to your favourite animals that YOU love to visit

  • Share
  1. 10: First in at TEN Chimpanzees are a firm family favourite. They are also an endangered species1 of 9
  2. 9: In at NINE Red pandas Jung and Nima at Chester Zoo2 of 9
  3. 8: Visitors go all a flutter for the butterflies at the Zoo's butterfly House in at Number EIGHT Pic by Reign 603 of 9
  4. 7: Compare the Meerkat which is a family favourite at SEVEN4 of 9
  5. 6: Chester Zoo Penguins p p pick up SIXTH place. No surprises as these Humboldt penguin chicks are adorable5 of 9
  6. 5: In the top FIVE are the majestic Tigers at Chester Zoo enjoying a dip in the sun6 of 9
  7. 4: Kings of the jungle pip the tigers to FOURTH place. This Asiatic Lion is simply breath taking.7 of 9
  8. 3: In THIRD place are the glorious Rothschild's giraffes which are always popular among fascinated children8 of 9
  9. 2: Visitors never forget how wonderful Chester Zoo's elephants are who scoop up number TWO. Pic PA Wire9 of 9
More On
Chester ZooAdult elephant at Chester Zoo diesThe zoo has announced the death of Sithami Hi Way
Cheshire ConstabularyPolice helicopter in search for wanted man at Countess of Chester Country ParkPolice say there has been no risk to the public during the incident
WidnesGas leak leads to evacuation of homes and businessesRest centre for residents set up at leisure centre
CuddingtonBeloved family pet found dead after search for him spread as far as New ZealandDougal was hit by a train near Northwich
Wrexham RoadChester residents' group still has concerns over Wrexham Road housing planWorries over traffic, size of school facilities and new ecological area for great crested newts
WidnesGas leak leads to evacuation of homes and businessesRest centre for residents set up at leisure centre
CreweMornflake mill delves into its photographic archiveGlimpse of Crewe company enjoying a 1956 summer sports day
TourismCheshire East tourism bonanza set to boost economy by £1bnAlmost 16 million visitors passed through the borough in 2016/17
CreweCrewe's Crosville Club appeals for new membersThe Crosville has catered for the people of the town since 1959 and has fought to keep its doors open despite many obstacles over the years
CuddingtonBeloved family pet found dead after search for him spread as far as New ZealandDougal was hit by a train near Northwich
Chester ZooAdult elephant at Chester Zoo diesThe zoo has announced the death of Sithami Hi Way
Restaurants in ChesterNew Chester dessert parlour Flavours opensLatest trend from Thailand is now here in Chester city centre
Cheshire ConstabularyPolice helicopter in search for wanted man at Countess of Chester Country ParkPolice say there has been no risk to the public during the incident
WidnesGas leak leads to evacuation of homes and businessesRest centre for residents set up at leisure centre
CuddingtonBeloved family pet found dead after search for him spread as far as New ZealandDougal was hit by a train near Northwich
WidnesGas leak leads to evacuation of homes and businessesRest centre for residents set up at leisure centre
CreweMornflake mill delves into its photographic archiveGlimpse of Crewe company enjoying a 1956 summer sports day
TourismCheshire East tourism bonanza set to boost economy by £1bnAlmost 16 million visitors passed through the borough in 2016/17
Chester FCGallery: Pictures of Chester FC's 5-3 win over Bradford (Park Avenue) The Blues made it a happy homecoming with victory in a breathless eight goal thriller at the Swansway Chester Stadium and here's some of the best pictures from the game.
Chester FCBradford (Park Avenue) boss Mark Bower felt both sides were poor in Chester FC clashThe Avenue boss felt neither side distinguished themselves at the Swansway Chester Stadium in the 5-3 thriller, but felt the Blues were 'less poor' than his outfit
Top Stories
WidnesGas leak leads to evacuation of homes and businesses
Rest centre for residents set up at leisure centre
Cheshire ConstabularyPolice helicopter in search for wanted man at Countess of Chester Country Park
Police say there has been no risk to the public during the incident
Chester ZooAdult elephant at Chester Zoo dies
The zoo has announced the death of Sithami Hi Way
CuddingtonBeloved family pet found dead after search for him spread as far as New Zealand
Dougal was hit by a train near Northwich
Restaurants in ChesterNew Chester dessert parlour Flavours opens
Latest trend from Thailand is now here in Chester city centre
TourismCheshire East tourism bonanza set to boost economy by £1bn
Almost 16 million visitors passed through the borough in 2016/17
Cheshire ConstabularyTragic teenager named as police arrest three schoolboys on suspicion of his murderPolice have revealed the identity of the 18-year-old who died following 'disturbance' outside a pub
CongletonCheshire man fled to Bali when facing allegations of downloading child abuse imagesRory Patterson was convicted of the offences in his absence
Wrexham RoadChester residents' group still has concerns over Wrexham Road housing plan
Worries over traffic, size of school facilities and new ecological area for great crested newts
Chester FCChester FC v Bradford (Park Avenue) LIVE: Build-up, team news and match actionThe Blues play their first game at the Swansway Chester Stadium for over a month
Traffic and TravelTraffic gridlock in Chester due to Liverpool Road roadworks
Major route into city centre is currently subject to a one-way traffic order
ChesterSaughall resident shares shocking fly tipping images
The images were taken at Kingswood Lane, Saughall