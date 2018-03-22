Gallery: Chester FC sponsored walk 2018

NewsgalleryGallery: Chester FC sponsored walk 2018Young players and fans brave the weather ShareBySallie EhlenCommunity Content Curator17:18, 22 MAR 2018Updated17:19, 22 MAR 2018Chester FC Academy players with their medals following the walk1 of 8Chester FC legend Grenville Millington led the sponsored walk2 of 8Nine-year-old Ben Davies (Image: Sallie Ehlen)3 of 8Chester FC sponsored walk4 of 8Chester FC Academy Scholars (Image: Sallie Ehlen)5 of 8Chester FC sponsored walk6 of 8Chester FC Academy u10s (Image: Sallie Ehlen)7 of 8Chester FC sponsored walk8 of 8More OnChester FC Youth