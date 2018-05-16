Load mobile navigation
Gallery: Chester & District Junior League finals 2018

Junior footballers take centre stage for league finals weekend

  1. Newton Athletic Reds, winners of the under 10s League Cup1 of 13
  2. Upton JFC u9s joint winners of the u9s Shield2 of 13
  3. Newton Athletic Doves, winners of the under 9s League Cup3 of 13
  4. Christleton NewScene winners of the under 11s League Cup4 of 13
  5. Newton Athletic, winners of the under 16s League Cup5 of 13
  6. Tarvin AFC Stripes winners of the under 10s Shield6 of 13
  7. Upton Pumas, winners of the under 15s League Cup7 of 13
  8. Newton Athletic - winners of the under 12s League Cup8 of 13
  9. Upton Panthers, runners up in the under 10s Shield9 of 13
  10. Chester Nomads, runners up in the under 9s League Cup10 of 13
  11. Vicars Cross Dynamos runners up in the under 15s League Cup11 of 13
  12. Upton Panthers u14s12 of 13
  13. Blacon Youth u11s13 of 13
Chester and District Junior LeagueGallery: Chester & District Junior League finals 2018Junior footballers take centre stage for league finals weekend
