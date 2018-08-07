Load mobile navigation
Gallery: Cameron Rowley remembered

Courageous Ellesmere Port youngster loses battle with cancer

  1. One of the family's favourite pictures of Cameron taken at Everton in February 20181 of 27
  2. Cameron Rowley with his dad Brendan at the Dee 106.3 Local Hero Awards where Cameron was awarded the Child of Courage award2 of 27
  3. Cameron Rowley with his brothers Ben, Ethan and Jack3 of 27
  4. Cameron Rowley with mum Jacqueline and brother Ethan4 of 27
  5. Cameron Rowley with Wayne Rooney at Everton FC5 of 27
  6. Cameron with his brothers Ben, Ethan and Jack at Wembley in May for the FA Cup Final6 of 27
  7. Cameron Rowley with dad Brendan and Chester FC's Matty Hughes7 of 27
  8. Cameron and brother Ethan8 of 27
  9. Cameron with his favourite Chester FC striker James Alabi9 of 27
  10. Chester FC Youth Team captain Ryan Dobson (left) and scholar Stuart Crilly (right )with Cameron Rowley and his dad Bren10 of 27
  11. Jack Ryan, Ollie Bushell, Cameron Rowley, Ethan Rowley and Ben Ryan11 of 27
  12. Cameron with Chester FC players Kane Richards and James Akintunde before the match against Eastleigh12 of 27
  13. Cameron Chester FC goalie Alex Lynch13 of 27
  14. Mascot, Cameron wrapped out for the Chester FC youth team fundraiser match in January14 of 27
  15. Cameron former Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy before the match against Eastleigh15 of 27
  16. Cameron receives a medal from his dad Brendan16 of 27
  17. Cameron led the Chester FC youth team out at the fundraiser match in January17 of 27
  18. In November 2015 Cameron received the Ellesmere Port Young Person of the Year award from the Chronicle's Carmella De Lucia18 of 27
  19. Cameron Rowley, was team mascot for Chester FC at Prenton Park19 of 27
  20. Cameron's school The Oaks, arranged for Santa to deliver this early Christmas present20 of 27
  21. Cameron swam with dolphins in Florida during a trip arranged by the charity Dreamflight21 of 27
  22. Cameron and bother Ethan were mascots for Gap Connah's Quay against Prestatyn Town22 of 27
  23. Cameron with brother Ethan and staff from gap personnel23 of 27
  24. Cameron at Old Trafford with his brothers Ethan, Ben and Jack, dad Bren and nan24 of 27
  25. Cameron Rowley at the X Factor Live show at Liverpool Echo Arena25 of 27
  26. Cameron and dad Bren with Everton's Phil Jagielka26 of 27
  27. Cameron with dad Bren and his partner Sam Bell at Goodison Park in February 201827 of 27
