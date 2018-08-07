Gallery: Cameron Rowley remembered

NewsgalleryGallery: Cameron Rowley rememberedCourageous Ellesmere Port youngster loses battle with cancerShare BySallie EhlenCommunity Content Curator12:01, 7 AUG 2018Updated19:00, 7 AUG 2018One of the family's favourite pictures of Cameron taken at Everton in February 20181 of 27Cameron Rowley with his dad Brendan at the Dee 106.3 Local Hero Awards where Cameron was awarded the Child of Courage award2 of 27Cameron Rowley with his brothers Ben, Ethan and Jack3 of 27Cameron Rowley with mum Jacqueline and brother Ethan (Image: James Maloney)4 of 27Cameron Rowley with Wayne Rooney at Everton FC5 of 27Cameron with his brothers Ben, Ethan and Jack at Wembley in May for the FA Cup Final6 of 27Cameron Rowley with dad Brendan and Chester FC's Matty Hughes7 of 27Cameron and brother Ethan8 of 27Cameron with his favourite Chester FC striker James Alabi9 of 27Chester FC Youth Team captain Ryan Dobson (left) and scholar Stuart Crilly (right )with Cameron Rowley and his dad Bren10 of 27Jack Ryan, Ollie Bushell, Cameron Rowley, Ethan Rowley and Ben Ryan (Image: Sallie Ehlen)11 of 27Cameron with Chester FC players Kane Richards and James Akintunde before the match against Eastleigh12 of 27Cameron Chester FC goalie Alex Lynch13 of 27Mascot, Cameron wrapped out for the Chester FC youth team fundraiser match in January (Image: Dale Miles)14 of 27Cameron former Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy before the match against Eastleigh15 of 27Cameron receives a medal from his dad Brendan (Image: Sallie Ehlen)16 of 27Cameron led the Chester FC youth team out at the fundraiser match in January (Image: Dale Miles)17 of 27In November 2015 Cameron received the Ellesmere Port Young Person of the Year award from the Chronicle's Carmella De Lucia18 of 27Cameron Rowley, was team mascot for Chester FC at Prenton Park19 of 27Cameron's school The Oaks, arranged for Santa to deliver this early Christmas present20 of 27Cameron swam with dolphins in Florida during a trip arranged by the charity Dreamflight21 of 27Cameron and bother Ethan were mascots for Gap Connah's Quay against Prestatyn Town22 of 27Cameron with brother Ethan and staff from gap personnel23 of 27Cameron at Old Trafford with his brothers Ethan, Ben and Jack, dad Bren and nan24 of 27Cameron Rowley at the X Factor Live show at Liverpool Echo Arena25 of 27Cameron and dad Bren with Everton's Phil Jagielka26 of 27Cameron with dad Bren and his partner Sam Bell at Goodison Park in February 201827 of 27More OnEllesmere Port