Easter Boat Gathering at Ellesmere Port

  1. The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port
    The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port1 of 17
  2. The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port
    The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port2 of 17
  3. The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port
    The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port3 of 17
  4. The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port
    The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port4 of 17
  5. The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port
    The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port5 of 17
  6. Tug no 2 floats in her own reflection at the traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port
    Tug no 2 floats in her own reflection at the traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port6 of 17
  7. The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port
    The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port7 of 17
  8. The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port
    The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port8 of 17
  9. Colourful canalware at the traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port
    Colourful canalware at the traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port9 of 17
  10. The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port
    The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port10 of 17
  11. The 137 ton Manchester Ship Canal tug Viking built in 1977 busy on the waterfront
    The 137 ton Manchester Ship Canal tug Viking built in 1977 busy on the waterfront11 of 17
  12. The 5,846 ton tanker Stolt Jaeger, built in 1997, sails slowly past on the ship canal
    The 5,846 ton tanker Stolt Jaeger, built in 1997, sails slowly past on the ship canal12 of 17
  13. The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port
    The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port13 of 17
  14. The historic steamship Daniel Adamson, restored under a £5m project, berthed at Telford Quay during the traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port
    The historic steamship Daniel Adamson, restored under a £5m project, berthed at Telford Quay during the traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port14 of 17
  15. The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port
    The traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port15 of 17
  16. Smoking narrowboats at the traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port
    Smoking narrowboats at the traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port16 of 17
  17. The Red Ensign flies at the traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port
    The Red Ensign flies at the traditional Easter Boat Gathering at the National Waterways Museum, Ellesmere Port17 of 17
