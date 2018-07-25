Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

The Countess NHS 70th birthday celebrations

Countess Charity staff and supporters held a variety of events to celebrate

  • Share
  1. Pupils at St Werburgh's and St Columba's Catholic Primary School1 of 10
  2. One of the celebratory birthday cakes at Eaton Hall2 of 10
  3. The Chester Grosvenor hotel held a special tea party3 of 10
  4. Lesley Woodhead and Irene Brearey4 of 10
  5. Pupils at Dee Point Primary School in Blacon dressed up to celebrate NHS705 of 10
  6. Head of Fundraising Lesley Woodhead and Mrs Darlington at Eaton Hall6 of 10
  7. Katie Anderson and Margaret Lister held a fundraising sale at The Countess7 of 10
  8. Pupils at Woodfall Primary School in Neston dressed up to celebrate NHS708 of 10
  9. Stephen Cross, Lesley Woodhead, Angie Lopez and Tony Chambers at Eaton Hall9 of 10
  10. The Countess of Chester Hospital celebrates the NHS Big7010 of 10
More On
Chester ZooChester Zoo removes all Nestlé products from saleThe move follows Nestlé's suspension from the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil
Traffic and TravelVan overturns near Blacon turn-off in ChesterDriver suffers minor injuries after vehicle flips onto its roof
Ellesmere PortPolice appeal after man threatened at knifepoint as he walked his dog in Ellesmere PortOfficers are appealing for witnesses
Cheshire West and Chester CouncilPlans lodged for new 'wine retail experience' on Watergate StreetWine shop and tasting venue proposed in former Hair Shop
River DeeRiver Dee swimmers and boaters can now check sewage levelsOpen water swimmer persuaded Welsh Water to publish real time sewage release information
Countess of Chester HospitalThe Countess NHS 70th birthday celebrations Countess Charity staff and supporters held a variety of events to celebrate
NorthwichTown fruit and veg store celebrates 50 years in businessJohn Griffiths Fruit Shops was first set up in Northwich in 1968
UptonTeenager charged with sexual assault after inappropriate touching incident in ChesterCharges relate to incidents involving four alleged victims
Saltney FerryInquest opens into death of 81-year-old found in River DeeRetired milkman John Birch was discovered near Saltney Ferry Bridge
Cheshire Business AwardsCheshire Business Awards 2018: Last chance to enterClosing date for entries is Friday, July 27
Chester ZooChester Zoo removes all Nestlé products from saleThe move follows Nestlé's suspension from the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil
Traffic and TravelVan overturns near Blacon turn-off in ChesterDriver suffers minor injuries after vehicle flips onto its roof
Ellesmere PortPolice appeal after man threatened at knifepoint as he walked his dog in Ellesmere PortOfficers are appealing for witnesses
Cheshire West and Chester CouncilPlans lodged for new 'wine retail experience' on Watergate StreetWine shop and tasting venue proposed in former Hair Shop
Chester FCChester FC 2 Morecambe 2: Blues good value for draw in entertaining clashThree penalties awarded in a feisty pre-season clash against the Shrimpers
Countess of Chester HospitalThe Countess NHS 70th birthday celebrations Countess Charity staff and supporters held a variety of events to celebrate
NorthwichTown fruit and veg store celebrates 50 years in businessJohn Griffiths Fruit Shops was first set up in Northwich in 1968
UptonTeenager charged with sexual assault after inappropriate touching incident in ChesterCharges relate to incidents involving four alleged victims
Saltney FerryInquest opens into death of 81-year-old found in River DeeRetired milkman John Birch was discovered near Saltney Ferry Bridge
Chester FCChester FC 'ahead of schedule' as Anthony Johnson gives verdict on Morecambe draw and update on Scott Burton injuryBlues boss spoke to the press following Tuesday night's creditable 2-2 draw with League Two side Morecambe
Top Stories
ChesterFive Guys is coming to Chester as Yo! Sushi announces closure
The sushi chain will close its city branch to make way for burger franchise
UptonTeenager charged with sexual assault after inappropriate touching incident in ChesterIncident happened in Upton earlier this month
Saltney FerryInquest opens into death of 81-year-old found in River Dee
Retired milkman John Birch was discovered near Saltney Ferry Bridge
University of ChesterChester university staff member's life was saved by charity's screening programme
Rachel Collins now plans to swim length of English Channel to raise funds to save more lives
Cheshire West and Chester CouncilPlans lodged for new 'wine retail experience' on Watergate Street
Wine shop and tasting venue proposed in former Hair Shop
River DeeRiver Dee swimmers and boaters can now check sewage levels
Open water swimmer persuaded Welsh Water to publish real time sewage release information
Chester FCChester FC 2 Morecambe 2: Blues good value for draw in entertaining clash
Three penalties awarded in a feisty pre-season clash against the Shrimpers
Justin MaddersMP promises leasehold campaigners he will keep fighting for reform
Justin Madders met army of protesters against unfair house sale terms
Traffic and TravelVan overturns near Blacon turn-off in Chester
Driver suffers minor injuries after vehicle flips onto its roof
Ellesmere PortPolice appeal after man threatened at knifepoint as he walked his dog in Ellesmere Port
Officers are appealing for witnesses
Tom JonesSir Tom Jones' pulls out of fifth gig - days after shelved Chester performance
But the music legend is 'determined' to be back performing soon
ChesterEmpty Chester stores to be turned into photographic art galleries
Former BHS store in Foregate Street is the first to be transformed