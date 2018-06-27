Load mobile navigation
Chester Mystery Plays 2018 dress rehearsals

  1. Chester Mystery Plays rehearsals with Robin Leaning as Adam (centre) with Nick Sherratt as Jesus and Catherine Thomas as the Holy Spirit. Picture: Neil Kendall
    Chester Mystery Plays rehearsals with Robin Leaning as Adam (centre) with Nick Sherratt as Jesus and Catherine Thomas as the Holy Spirit. Picture: Neil Kendall1 of 14
  2. Chester Mystery Plays rehearsals with the animals on the Ark. Picture: Neil Kendall
    Chester Mystery Plays rehearsals with the animals on the Ark. Picture: Neil Kendall2 of 14
  3. Chester Mystery Plays rehearsals with Robin Leaning as Adam and Feana Salisbury as Eve. Picture: Neil Kendall
    Chester Mystery Plays rehearsals with Robin Leaning as Adam and Feana Salisbury as Eve. Picture: Neil Kendall3 of 14
  4. A scene from the 2018 Chester Mystery Plays production. Picture: Neil Kendall
    A scene from the 2018 Chester Mystery Plays production. Picture: Neil Kendall4 of 14
  5. Chester Mystery Plays Nyall Bolam as Noah's son Cam and Nick Fry as Noah. Picture: Neil Kendall
    Chester Mystery Plays Nyall Bolam as Noah's son Cam and Nick Fry as Noah. Picture: Neil Kendall5 of 14
  6. Annie Howarth as Mary and Mark Lloyd as Joseph in the 2018 Chester Mystery Plays production. Picture: Neil Kendall
    Annie Howarth as Mary and Mark Lloyd as Joseph in the 2018 Chester Mystery Plays production. Picture: Neil Kendall6 of 14
  7. Chester Mystery Plays rehearsals with Nick Sherratt as Jesus with Rebecca Gates-Patch as Lucifer. Picture: Neil Kendall
    Chester Mystery Plays rehearsals with Nick Sherratt as Jesus with Rebecca Gates-Patch as Lucifer. Picture: Neil Kendall7 of 14
  8. Annie Howarth as Mary and Mark Lloyd as Joseph in the 2018 Chester Mystery Plays production. Picture: Neil Kendall
    Annie Howarth as Mary and Mark Lloyd as Joseph in the 2018 Chester Mystery Plays production. Picture: Neil Kendall8 of 14
  9. Chester Mystery Plays rehearsals with Nick Sherratt as Jesus with his disciples. Picture: Neil Kendall
    Chester Mystery Plays rehearsals with Nick Sherratt as Jesus with his disciples. Picture: Neil Kendall9 of 14
  10. Carol Rannard as Caiaphas in The Trial in the 2018 Chester Mystery Plays production. Picture: Neil Kendall
    Carol Rannard as Caiaphas in The Trial in the 2018 Chester Mystery Plays production. Picture: Neil Kendall10 of 14
  11. Chester Mystery Plays rehearsals with Nick Sherratt as Jesus with Becca Gates-Patch as Lucifer
    Chester Mystery Plays rehearsals with Nick Sherratt as Jesus with Becca Gates-Patch as Lucifer11 of 14
  12. Members of the ensemble in the 2018 Chester Mystery Plays production. Picture: Neil Kendall
    Members of the ensemble in the 2018 Chester Mystery Plays production. Picture: Neil Kendall12 of 14
  13. Chester Mystery Plays rehearsals with Nick Sherratt as Jesus during the Crucifixion. Picture: Neil Kendall
    Chester Mystery Plays rehearsals with Nick Sherratt as Jesus during the Crucifixion. Picture: Neil Kendall13 of 14
  14. Eileen Reisin, Dave Gardiner and Alison Knott in the 2018 Chester Mystery Plays. Picture: Neil Kendall
    Eileen Reisin, Dave Gardiner and Alison Knott in the 2018 Chester Mystery Plays. Picture: Neil Kendall14 of 14
