Chester Half Marathon 2018

Nearly 6,000 runners took part in the 37th Essar Chester Half Marathon

  1. Chester Half Marathon 20181 of 21
  2. Chester Half Marathon 20182 of 21
  3. Chester Half regular 'Brian'3 of 21
  4. Chester Half Marathon 20184 of 21
  5. Supporters from Dee Point Primary School in Blacon5 of 21
  6. Stephen Ortega from Dee Point Primary School6 of 21
  7. Army Veteran, Roger Mercer who recently fought off two would be muggers7 of 21
  8. Official race starters Lynn and Mike Kell whose daughter Annie passed away in 2010 at Claire House Hospice with Town Crier David Mitchell and race organisers8 of 21
  9. Chester Half Marathon 20189 of 21
  10. Cheshire Army Cadet Force who manned one of the water stations10 of 21
  11. The front runners head up Parkgate Road11 of 21
  12. Volunteers from Upton-by-Chester High School12 of 21
  13. Ellie ready for the Fun Run13 of 21
  14. Chester Half Marathon 201814 of 21
  15. Musical support along Parkgate Road15 of 21
  16. Race winner Philip Matthews16 of 21
  17. Chester Half Marathon 201817 of 21
  18. Chester Half Marathon 201818 of 21
  19. VIP guests Lynn and Mike Kell whose daughter Annie passed away in 2010 at Claire House Hospice were invited to start the race19 of 21
  20. Chester Half Marathon 201820 of 21
  21. Chester Half Marathon 201821 of 21
