Chester is covered in a blanket of snow - Your pictures

Snow is falling in Chester and we've received some stunning photos of the white stuff

  1. Dale Miles sent us this photo via Twitter of Chester city centre this morning (February 27)1 of 40
  2. Jules Hipkiss sent us these snowy photos of Blacon on Twitter2 of 40
  3. Jules Hipkiss sent us these snowy photos of Blacon on Twitter3 of 40
  4. Carol Sharpe sent us this photo from Queensferry4 of 40
  5. The snow is coming down outside the Chester Chronicle office5 of 40
  6. Amy Alishia Lane sent us this photo of the snow in Saughall6 of 40
  7. Eric Kirwan sent us this snowy photo from his front room in Elton7 of 40
  8. @danofchester sent us this photo on Twitter of his back garden covered in snow8 of 40
  9. A snowy scene outside Old Port Spa in Chester9 of 40
  10. Paul Hitchcox sent us this photo of a deserted Charles Street in Hoole10 of 40
  11. Harriet Reed sent us this photo on Twitter of the Mecca Bingo roundabout covered in snow11 of 40
  12. Amanda Hall sent us this photo of the snow in Guilden Sutton12 of 40
  13. Katerina Elena Hadjisavva sent us this photo of a snowy Blacon13 of 40
  14. Alison Densley sent us this photo of her dog Rossi enjoying the snow in Tattenhall14 of 40
  15. Dale Miles sent us this photo via Twitter of the Eastgate Clock in the snow15 of 40
  16. Rebecca Buscombe sent us this photo of a snowy Vicars Cross16 of 40
  17. Dale Miles sent us this photo via Twitter of Chester city centre in the snow17 of 40
  18. Terry Ellis sent us this photo of the snow in the Cheshire Oaks area18 of 40
  19. Mo Hiley sent us this photo of the snow in Upton19 of 40
  20. Lorraine Roberts sent us this photo of a snowy Foregate Street in Chester20 of 40
  21. Lorna Breen took this lovely picture of the snow in Stanney Oaks, Ellesmere Port21 of 40
  22. Nick Thomas sent us this photo of the snow in Vicars Cross22 of 40
  23. Kerry Robinson sent us this photo from over the border in Flintshire23 of 40
  24. Dale Miles sent us this photo via Twitter of Chester city centre this morning (February 27)24 of 40
  25. Dale Miles sent us this photo via Twitter of Chester city centre this morning (February 27)25 of 40
  26. Gem H Quinn sent us this photo of Bridge Street in the snow26 of 40
  27. The King's School covered in a blanket of snow27 of 40
  28. The King's Junior School in the snow28 of 40
  29. Brian Chapman tweeted us this photo of Blacon29 of 40
  30. Miranda Proctor sent us this photo of a snowy Frodsham30 of 40
  31. Handbridge Life sent us this photo of Eaton Road, Handbridge31 of 40
  32. Dale Miles sent us this photo via Twitter of Chester city centre this morning (February 27)32 of 40
  33. Rob Jefferies sent us this photo overlooking Handbridge33 of 40
  34. Amanda Henshall sent us this photo of the snow in Upton34 of 40
  35. Andrew Stockton sent us this photo of the Town Hall surrounded by snow35 of 40
  36. Heather Kennedy sent us this photo of her garden in Helsby36 of 40
  37. Andy Scargill sent us this photo of daffodils in Chester37 of 40
  38. Andy Scargill sent us this photo of the snow in his back garden38 of 40
  39. Connor J Butler sent us this photo of the steam mill and shot tower in the snow39 of 40
  40. Sarah Cheers sent us this photo of Backford in the snow40 of 40
