Cheshire West and Chester Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018

NewsgalleryCheshire West and Chester Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018 ShareByMichael GreenExecutive editor Cheshire weeklies13:48, 22 JUN 2018The Snow Dragons project, run by InterAct Neston, won the Community Performing Arts category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest (Image: UGC)1 of 10The Malpas Youth Theatre was highly commended in the children and young people category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest (Image: UGC)2 of 10Visual Arts Cheshire, based in Northwich, won the Visual Arts category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest (Image: UGC)3 of 10Men in Sheds were highly commended in the visual arts category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest (Image: UGC)4 of 10The Boaty Theatre Company won the children and young people category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest (Image: UGC)5 of 10Lance Howie of the City of Chester Male Voice Choir, received the Unsung Hero award from Sheriff of Chester Stuart Parker in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest (Image: UGC)6 of 10Jo Sykes, chairman of the Chester Mystery Plays, received the Outstanding Contribution to Community and Voluntary Arts awards from Sheriff of Chester Stuart Parker in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest (Image: UGC)7 of 10The City of Cheser Band performed at the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest (Image: UGC)8 of 10The Bright Lights Theatre Company featured in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest (Image: UGC)9 of 10The Barnton Silver Band won the music category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest (Image: UGC)10 of 10