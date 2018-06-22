Load mobile navigation
Cheshire West and Chester Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018

  1. The Snow Dragons project, run by InterAct Neston, won the Community Performing Arts category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
    The Snow Dragons project, run by InterAct Neston, won the Community Performing Arts category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
  2. The Malpas Youth Theatre was highly commended in the children and young people category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
    The Malpas Youth Theatre was highly commended in the children and young people category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
  3. Visual Arts Cheshire, based in Northwich, won the Visual Arts category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
    Visual Arts Cheshire, based in Northwich, won the Visual Arts category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
  4. Men in Sheds were highly commended in the visual arts category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
    Men in Sheds were highly commended in the visual arts category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
  5. The Boaty Theatre Company won the children and young people category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
    The Boaty Theatre Company won the children and young people category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
  6. Lance Howie of the City of Chester Male Voice Choir, received the Unsung Hero award from Sheriff of Chester Stuart Parker in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
    Lance Howie of the City of Chester Male Voice Choir, received the Unsung Hero award from Sheriff of Chester Stuart Parker in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
  7. Jo Sykes, chairman of the Chester Mystery Plays, received the Outstanding Contribution to Community and Voluntary Arts awards from Sheriff of Chester Stuart Parker in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
    Jo Sykes, chairman of the Chester Mystery Plays, received the Outstanding Contribution to Community and Voluntary Arts awards from Sheriff of Chester Stuart Parker in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
  8. The City of Cheser Band performed at the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
    The City of Cheser Band performed at the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
  9. The Bright Lights Theatre Company featured in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
    The Bright Lights Theatre Company featured in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
  10. The Barnton Silver Band won the music category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
    The Barnton Silver Band won the music category in the Community and Voluntary Arts Awards 2018. Picture by Madi Forrest
