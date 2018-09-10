Artefacts found at the Chester HQ site will be put on public display

NewsgalleryArtefacts found at the Chester HQ site will be put on public displayShare ByDavid Holmes13:35, 10 SEP 2018An extensive archaeological dig took place before HQ was built.1 of 12An extensive archaeological dig took place before the HQ building was constructed.2 of 12Three areas of mosaic were discovered at the HQ site.3 of 12Artefacts from the medieval nunnery include a beautiful 14th century gold ring.4 of 12The head of a Roman figurine found at the HQ site which could be linked with a fertility cult.5 of 12Fragments of a Samian pot, jokingly dubbed our saucy bowl by the archaeologists, because of the Roman orgy depicted.6 of 12Around 600 large boxes of finds are being stored from the HQ dig.7 of 12Roman roof riles on the left and medieval floor tiles from the nunnery on the right.8 of 12A Roman wine flagon in the foreground, minus its neck and handles, and a Roman burial earn in the background.9 of 12Roman gaming counters, possibly used when gambling.10 of 12A finely decorated medieval grave slab found at the HQ site relating to the nunnery.11 of 12Jane Hebblewhite, senior heritage officer and Liz Montgomery, interpretations and collections officer, who both work for West Cheshire Museums run by Cheshire West and Chester Council.12 of 12More OnChesterChester City CentreHQCheshire West and Chester Council