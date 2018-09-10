Load mobile navigation
Artefacts found at the Chester HQ site will be put on public display

  1. An extensive archaeological dig took place before HQ was built.1 of 12
  2. An extensive archaeological dig took place before the HQ building was constructed.2 of 12
  3. Three areas of mosaic were discovered at the HQ site.3 of 12
  4. Artefacts from the medieval nunnery include a beautiful 14th century gold ring.4 of 12
  5. The head of a Roman figurine found at the HQ site which could be linked with a fertility cult.5 of 12
  6. Fragments of a Samian pot, jokingly dubbed our saucy bowl by the archaeologists, because of the Roman orgy depicted.6 of 12
  7. Around 600 large boxes of finds are being stored from the HQ dig.7 of 12
  8. Roman roof riles on the left and medieval floor tiles from the nunnery on the right.8 of 12
  9. A Roman wine flagon in the foreground, minus its neck and handles, and a Roman burial earn in the background.9 of 12
  10. Roman gaming counters, possibly used when gambling.10 of 12
  11. A finely decorated medieval grave slab found at the HQ site relating to the nunnery.11 of 12
  12. Jane Hebblewhite, senior heritage officer and Liz Montgomery, interpretations and collections officer, who both work for West Cheshire Museums run by Cheshire West and Chester Council.12 of 12
