Alsager students celebrate A level results

NewsgalleryAlsager students celebrate A level resultsShare ByBelinda Ryan13:22, 16 AUG 2018Updated13:24, 16 AUG 2018Alsager students Ethan Taylor-Evans, Sam Hutchins, Finlay Wain & Michael Tang celebrate their A level results (Image: Jane Griffiths)1 of 9Alsager students Emily Rogers, Leah Stubbs & Jessica Jones are delighted with their A level (Image: Jane Griffiths)2 of 9Alsager students Fatima Issa, Rebecca Hewitt, Seren Irving, Zoe Winnington & Willow Dale celebrate their A level results (Image: Jane Griffiths)3 of 9Alsager students Savannah Miller & Connor Riley celebrate their A level results (Image: Jane Griffiths)4 of 9Alsager students Elena Steiner, George Flanders & Hannah Sample celebrate their Spanish results (Image: Jane Griffiths)5 of 9Alsager student Katie Hibbert is delighted with her A levels results (Image: UGC)6 of 9Alsager students Emily Bell and Delyth Stone who will both be studying psychology at Lancaster University (Image: Jane Griffiths)7 of 9Alsager students Matthew Sawdon, who will be studying primary education, and Faye Smith (Image: Jane Griffiths)8 of 9Alsager student Nathaniel Heath is delighted with his A level results (Image: UGC)9 of 9