Alsager students celebrate fantastic GCSE and BTEC results

  1. Alsager student Nathan Ottley is delighted with his results1 of 13
  2. Alsager students Shay Norman, Jacob Copeland, Jack Wyatt and Own Ash celebrate their GCSE results2 of 13
  3. Alsager students Jack Oulton and Joe Bussell celebrate their GCSE results3 of 13
  4. Alsager student Will Jones celebrates his results with his maths teacher, Mrs Elaine Tatham4 of 13
  5. Alsager students Alex Morris and Charlie Smith celebrate their results5 of 13
  6. Alsager student Euan O’Neill is delighted with his GCSE results6 of 13
  7. Alsager students Charlotte Ferris and Codi Norcup are delighted with their GCSE results7 of 13
  8. Alsager students Will Brooks, Euan O’Neill and Patrick Davies celebrate their GCSE results8 of 13
  9. Marcie Lewis, Chloe Brakner and Millie Turner celebrate their GCSE results at Alsager School9 of 13
  10. Alsager student Georgia Draper celebrates her results with her parents10 of 13
  11. Alsager students Jessica Preece, Lily Rowles, Yasmin Key, Georgia Draper, Simone Spibey and Maisie Hall celebrate their GCSE results11 of 13
  12. Alsager students Alicia Armitt, Natalie Kelsall, Imogen Ford, Katie Shaw celebrate their results12 of 13
  13. Alsager students Esmae Doig, Emily Savage & Rose Brown celebrate their GCSE results13 of 13
TarporleyRoad blocked following multi-vehicle collision on A49 near TarporleyAll three emergency services are en route to the scene
Stanlow RefineryFull investigation begins to establish cause of Stanlow oil refinery fireThe unit remains shut down following yesterday's blaze
GCSE resultsGCSE results 2018: Chester Catholic High School make their teachers proudImpressive results despite 'gruelling' exam season
GCSE resultsGCSE results day 2018 updates for Chester and Ellesmere Port schools – recapAll the latest news as thousands of pupils collect their results
Upton-by-Chester High SchoolGCSE results 2018: Upton High School performance among the best ever“There have been some wonderful results from all of our students which make us feel extremely proud” - Paula Dixon
St David's High SchoolGCSE results 2018: St David's pupils look set for a bright futureThe school is particularly pleased with the number of students who achieved top grades across a range of subjects
FrodshamWomen and child left terrified as masked men armed with crowbar raid house in FrodshamTwo women and a child left 'distressed'
GCSE resultsCheshire East students achieve excellent GCSE resultsCllr Jos Saunders: “The young people of Cheshire East have once again excelled in their GCSE exams"
Traffic and TravelWest Coast Main Line passengers told not to travel to and from London over bank holiday weekendNetwork Rail is urging rail pasengers not to travel that route over the bank holiday weekend and the following weekend
The King's SchoolGCSE results 2018: King's School pupils on cloud 9Students do incredibly well in making the new exam grade
