2018 Cheshire Schools Awards

  1. BBC TV presenter Dianne Oxberry congratulates Cherry Grove on winning the Primary School of the Year title at the 2018 Cheshire Schools Awards ceremony held at The Queen Hotel in Chester
  2. The Class/Teamof the Year Award was won by David Bolam's STEM/Green Team at the University Church oif England Academy at the 2018 Cheshire Schools Awards ceremony held at The Queen Hotel in Chester
  3. The Communication Award was won by Queen's Park High School at the 2018 Cheshire Schools Awards ceremony held at The Queen Hotel in Chester
  4. Steve Dool of Neston High School was the winner of the Headteacher of the Year award at the 2018 Cheshire Schools Awards ceremony held at The Queen Hotel in Chester
  5. Andy Brady of Nether Alderley Primary School was the winner of the Inspirational Teacher of the Year award at the 2018 Cheshire Schools Awards ceremony held at The Queen Hotel in Chester
  6. Jon Everall of Excell Supply Ltd presents the Primary School of the Year award to Cherry Grove Primary School at the 2018 Cheshire Schools Awards ceremony held at The Queen Hotel in Chester
  7. Jon Everall of Excell Supply Ltd presents the Secondary School of the Year award to Neston High School at the 2018 Cheshire Schools Awards ceremony held at The Queen Hotel in Chester
  8. The School in the Community award was won by Frodsham Manor House Primary at the 2018 Cheshire Schools Awards ceremony held at The Queen Hotel in Chester
  9. Rachel Sims of Tarporley Primary School was the winner of the School Support Staff of the Year award at the 2018 Cheshire Schools Awards ceremony held at The Queen Hotel in Chester
  10. Jon Everall of Excell Supply Ltd presents the Associate Teacher of the Year award to joint winner Eleana O'Hare from the University of Chester at the 2018 Cheshire Schools Awards ceremony held at The Queen Hotel in Chester
  11. Jon Everall of Excell Supply Ltd presents the Associate Teacher of the Year award to joint winner Lucy Hargreaves from the University of Chester at the 2018 Cheshire Schools Awards ceremony held at The Queen Hotel in Chester
  12. Guests prepare for the start of the 2018 Cheshire Schools Awards ceremony held at The Queen Hotel in Chester
  13. Tarporley Primary School Choir performing for guests at the 2018 Cheshire Schools Awards held at The Queen Hotel in Chester
  14. BBC TV presenter Dianne Oxberry hosted the 2018 Cheshire Schools Awards ceremony held at The Queen Hotel in Chester
  15. The Healthy Living Award was won by Alsager School at the 2018 Cheshire Schools Awards ceremony held at The Queen Hotel in Chester
