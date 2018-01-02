Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Met Office has issued a 24-hour warning of strong winds affecting the North West of England.

There is a chance of disruption to public transport and power supplies.

Gusts close to 80mph are expected in exposed locations and more than 60mph is possible inland.

The yellow warning for Storm Eleanor, which includes Cheshire West and East, is effective between 6pm this evening (Tuesday, January 2) and 6pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman said: “Storm Eleanor to bring very strong winds later Tuesday, continuing overnight and on Wednesday.”

He added: “Public transport may be disrupted or cancelled and some bridges are likely to be closed. Power cuts and disruption to other services (mobile phones, for example) may also occur, while injuries from flying debris are possible.”

The forecast said that, combined with a period of high tides, it was likely some western coastal communities would be affected by large waves and spray – with a chance of injuries and danger to life.

The chief forecaster’s assessment reads: “A deepening area of low pressure, now named Storm Eleanor, will track east across the centre of the UK. This will bring gales and severe gales to Northern Ireland and northern England late on Tuesday and overnight, clearing eastern England during Wednesday morning.

“Wednesday daytime sees a very blustery day, with squally gusts accompanying showers in many areas. Throughout this period, gusts of 60-70 mph are likely along exposed coasts, with the more exposed locations seeing gusts close to 80mph. Inland gusts exceeding 60mph are possible.”