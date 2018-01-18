The video will start in 8 Cancel

A deal has been struck to acquire up to 36 additional A380 aircraft in a deal that should secure the Airbus plane's future.

The agreement was signed by Dubai-based Emirates Airline at the airline’s headquarters in Dubai.

The commitment is for 20 A380s and an option for 16 more with deliveries to start in 2020, valued at US$16 billion at latest list prices.

Airbus had recently said that the future of the plane was reliant on a new order for the A380 which has struggled to sell in recent years despite its popularity with passengers, reports our sister publication the Daily Post .

If the plane had been killed off it would have put hundreds of jobs at Broughton, where they make the wings, under threat.

John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft, said: “This aircraft has contributed enormously to Emirates' growth and success since 2008 and we are delighted that it will continue to do so.

"This new order underscores Airbus’ commitment to produce the A380 at least for another ten years.

"I’m personally convinced more orders will follow Emirates’ example and that this great aircraft will be built well into the 2030s.”

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said: “We’ve made no secret of the fact that the A380 has been a success for Emirates.

"Our customers love it, and we’ve been able to deploy it on different missions across our network, giving us flexibility in terms of range and passenger mix. "

He added: “Some of the new A380s we’ve just ordered will be used as fleet replacements. This order will provide stability to the A380 production line."