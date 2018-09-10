Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Funeral details have been announced for a well known regional newspaper boss who died suddenly earlier this month.

David Faulkner, who was aged 71, had been an influential player in the local newspaper scene for more than 40 years.

He was a former managing director of the Chester Chronicle group of titles but later took up the role of MD at rivals North Wales Newspapers Media where he stepped down last November after the firm was taken over by Newsquest.

Mr Faulkner had continued to work for Newsquest on a freelance basis to help develop its contract printing business.

Family, friends and former colleagues of Mr Faulkner, are invited to gather at 10.45am on Friday, September 21, at St Mary’s Church in Handbridge, Chester, for a celebration of his life. All are welcome.

Following the service, the family has invited all those who knew David to join them for a reception at Chester Golf Club.

Mr Faulkner, from Curzon Park, Chester, is survived by his widow Maureen and grown-up sons Paul and James.

He was the head of the company which publishes The Chronicle group of newspapers for nearly 14 years before leaving to take on a senior position with Trinity Mirror in the Midlands.

While managing director at the Chronicle group, he led the massive expansion of the business, including the merger with North Wales Independent Press.

Newspapers within the group received many industry prizes for excellence, including The Chester Chronicle’s four awards as the best weekly newspaper in the UK.

After his time in Midlands, Mr Faulkner returned to the Chester area to become MD of NWN Media Ltd in 2008 based in Mold.

A well known figure in the business community, he had been president of Chester Business Club since 2009 and was also involved in promoting various social and charitable activities.

He also served on a number of bodies working towards an economically successful city and region, including: Chester City Centre Management, Chester Business Leadership Forum, a board member of CEWTEC and a director of Ellesmere Port Enterprise Agency.

His sporting passions included rugby union and golf and he was a familiar face at Chester Racecourse.

There are family flowers only at the service, but anyone wishing to make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust in David’s memory can do so by calling 0203 7952177, quoting reference number 737840, or during a collection at the end of the service.

Anyone planning to attend the reception has been asked to let Mr Faulkner’s son Paul know in advance to help the family to plan catering. He can be emailed at paulfaulkner78@gmail.com.