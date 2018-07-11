Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prolific fundraiser from Ellesmere Port has been posthumously recognised with a British Citizen Award.

Billy Birch dedicated 26 years of his life to fundraising for local causes, reaching a sum in excess of £113,000.

He was nominated to receive the national recognition The British Citizen Award, but sadly passed away before he could receive his medal.

Billy was very well-known and highly respected in his local community, and dedicated his fundraising to the memory of his late wife, Sylvia.

His campaigning to raise money to purchase equipment needed by local voluntary organisations saw him relentlessly dedicating his time and energy to making a real difference.

Funds he raised benefited various groups, but the biggest beneficiary was undoubtedly The Countess of Chester Hospital.

His fundraising was prolific, not only did he gain support from organisations for his causes, but he suggested fundraisers that they could implement to ensure they donated the largest amount possible.

This pulled the community together, a community which Billy held close to his heart.

Every time an organisation tried to thank Billy, he in turn would thank the people of Ellesmere Port ‘for their hearts of gold’.

Billy’s British Citizen Award Medal and Certificate of Honour was presented to his sons Mally, Neil, and daughter Cheryl in a celebration of Billy’s life in London on Thursday. July 5.

Billy’s medal will be displayed at Ellesmere Port Library for the entire community to share.

Son Mally said: “If my Dad’s actions inspire just one person to follow in his footsteps, that would be a fantastic legacy.

“We are all so proud of his achievements and the good that he did.

“It is sad he couldn’t be here to receive the medal, but it’s encouraging he knew about it before he passed away.”

The British Citizen Awards (BCAs) were launched in January 2015, to recognise exceptional individuals who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a positive impact on society.

BCAs are awarded twice annually, and recognise ‘everyday’ people whose achievements may otherwise be overlooked.

A total of 29 medals were presented at the prestigious ceremony held in the Palace of Westminster.

All BCA recipients have selflessly undertaken various activities in support of a number of worthy causes.

Each received a Medal of Honour, inscribed with the words ‘For the Good of the Country’.

British Citizen Award patron Dame Mary Perkins said: “Giving back to our communities is at the heart of Specsavers’ vision and values, so we are delighted to support this inspirational awards programme.

“Each medal recipient has demonstrated a commitment to others that makes them the unsung heroes of our country and they thoroughly deserve to have a light shone on their selfless endeavours.”

The awards are sponsored by the world’s largest optical retailer, Specsavers; one of the largest property and leisure management, development and regeneration companies in the UK, Places for People; and worldwide leader in IT and networking, Cisco.

Each had representatives at the medal presentation ceremony which was hosted by TV Presenter and host, Michael Underwood who stated: “Having presented the very first British Citizen Awards, it was a real honour to be invited back and a privilege to meet the incredible people being recognised for their contribution to society”.