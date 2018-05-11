Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We're sure you've already noticed but fuel prices in Chester and Ellesmere Port are on the rise.

According to Confused.com’s fuel price index drivers are having to dig deeper into their pockets to fill up their car with petrol, with the average price per litre having risen 1.7p in just one week to 123.5p.

And it is a similar picture for diesel owners, who now pay 126.5p per litre, on average – a whopping 1.8p more than just seven days ago.

These increases mean that drivers will be paying out even more to fill a tank, with the average medium size car costing an eye-watering £70 for petrol, and £72 for diesel.

Where is the cheapest fuel in Chester and Ellesmere Port?

According to PetrolPrices.com both Sainsburys and Morrisons in Chester and Ellesmere Port were the cheapest today (Friday, May 11) with unleaded at 121.9p per litre and diesel at 124.9p at Sainsburys in Chester.

At the other end of the scale some undisclosed stations were selling unleaded fuel for as much as 135.9p per litre and diesel for 139.9p.

Motoring editor at Confused.com Amanda Stretton, said: “Paying for fuel is part and parcel of owning a car, and it is unfortunate for drivers that it is only getting more expensive – the most expensive recorded by Confused.com’s fuel price index in more than 18 months! Although perhaps this is could be a motivation for drivers to consider alternative fuel types, which will also have a positive impact on the environment.

“But for those who are feeling ripped off by the inflated costs of petrol and diesel should keep an eye on the cost of fuel in their local area and find the cheapest place to fill up using Confused.com’s petrol prices tool. Any money saved is a driver win!”