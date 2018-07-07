Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Women will take the plunge to tackle an open water fundraiser.

The event, at Manley Mere in Frodsham, will see swimmers diving in to support those who have sadly lost an infant.

Cheshire charity Motherwell, founded in 2015, has organised the swim to raise awareness and funding of their new project ‘Cherry Therapy’ which will help to provide support for women who have suffered any kind of infant loss during pregnancy, birth or early childhood.

Taking place on Saturday, July 14, the session will see 25 women taking on a range of distances from half a mile to three miles depending on their ability. The swimmers include a team of five midwives from One to One Midwives in Ellesmere Port.

Organisers say swimming is known to be beneficial for improving mental health and overall wellbeing as it is can be a relaxing and meditative exercise reducing stress while the weightlessness of water can have a calming effect on the mind.

The benefits of being outside in nature has also been widely promoted to help lift mood, reduce anxiety and depression.

Motherwell Cheshire founder Kate Blakemore set up the charity inspired by her own difficulties with pregnancy and childbirth.

Living and working in two of the most deprived communities in the country she identified a need to support mothers who were experiencing difficulties with the charity now supporting women and mums across Cheshire to enjoy positive health and wellbeing.

“At Motherwell we are always looking for different activities which bring women together,” she said. “The idea behind the open water swim was to help women who have suffered loss, or support women with their loss, to improve their frame of mind and set themselves a personal goal to achieve.

“In training for the swim we have actually found that the women taking part have formed some really strong bonds and friendships. Outside of the water we also have a Facebook support group for the swimmers where they all spur one another on and encourage the achievement of their individual goals.

“We keep laughing that we have all literally taken to it like ducks to water. We are now all looking forward to the swim and each going for our personal best.”.

Dianne Parrish, founder of #ChesterFrosties, a social open water swimming group which has been supporting the women with their personal challenges, said: “My first open water swim experience was at Manley Mere back in 2013 and it is a great location to literally dip your toe in the water.

“I have been so impressed with the women who have come together to do this swim for Motherwell as they have all been setting goals and really going for it. I am sure this won’t be the end of their open water swimming experience.”

There is still time to take part in the swim if anyone is interested with more details on www.motherwellcheshirecio.com.